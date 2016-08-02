Amb. Vingno reacts on ‘malicious’ FB post against him  

DUBAI – The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE on Tuesday night, August 2, issued a statement following the circulation of a post that claims to redirect internet user to a link containing a malicious video involving the envoy.

The video link, with a text “Phil Ambassador to UAE inireklamo ng pangrerape sa isang Pinay OFW (sic),” has the photo of Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr. as inset in a photo of an unknown woman. But when you click on the post, it will redirect you to another page containing not a rape video but just a random video.

Vingno called the post as “malicious” and “vicious.”

“I don’t know the motives of that person who posted on FB in an attempt to destroy my reputation and my integrity. So malicious and vicious. The people who are bashing me don’t even know me,” Vingno told this reporter.

In a post on his Facebook, Vingno said the malicious link could be traced to the account Free Ford Everest 2016.

“Once you click the link trendingnow5.ga, no such video will be seen and the word ‘loading’ will just appear,” the post read.

Vingno said he already sought the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to intervene on the matter.

“They [Free Ford Everest 2016] probably took it down. . . I have requested the DFA to investigate and the matter will be brought to the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation]. The person who did this did not anticipate that I would be reacting this way,” he said.

The post also mentioned that the link was posted by several pages, including I am Pinoy, Skrillviral, and Attack on Titan Season 2, among others.

“It has been shared by irresponsible social media users. It has been shared 1.2 million times [already],” Vingno’s post read.

The Ambassador believes that the post was made in an attempt to discredit him.