‘Always JaDine’ conquers Dubai

James Reid to release self-produced album Palm Dreams in two weeks

DUBAI – James Reid and Nadine Lustre, popularly known as JaDine, have once again brought the ‘kilig’ and ‘love’ to Dubai with ‘Always JaDine’ concert. The reel and real-life love team pulled out deafening shrieks from hundreds of UAE fans on Thursday, May 5, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The two kicked off the show by singing and dancing to Jonas Blue’s ‘Perfect Strangers’ and DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s ‘Let Me Love You’. A tsunami of screams surged from the four corners of the area. Most of the fans stood up and went to the front to take photos and videos of the performance of the couple.

The two danced together with two G-force dancers, which also produced screams because they are also good looking gentlemen.

Reid and Lustre thanked their fans for always supporting them in every milestone they have had.

Reid, in his solo performance, sang his song entitled ‘Cool Down’ which will be part of his upcoming album, ‘Palm Dreams’. The upbeat song was welcomed by the fans, jived at the song as if they already knew it.

The audience was then asked to stand up and dance with his rendition of ‘Fake Love’ by Drake and ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran. The popular songs were sung together with the fans of Reid, while some others were clapping in between of the stint.

What’s the coolest (and funniest part?), he performed his popular songs from his previous albums, including the very popular ‘Beat Energy Gap’.

In her solo, Lustre belted various millennial songs, which left viewers amazed even though she admitted that she was not feeling well that night. The multimedia princess, wearing a black hanging blouse paired with stylish jogger pants, then went down the stage to be with her fans while singing Selena Gomez’s song ‘Hands To Myself’.

Looking forward to sing one of her favorite songs, ‘Paris’ by Chainsmokers, she belted the song while a video of her and Reid in Paris concert tour last year was being played at the screen.

She also stunned the audience with her incredible dance moves while singing to Little Mix’s ‘Touch’, and dancing against a video montage of herself dancing.

Popular comedienne Chad Kinis and G-force dancers also entertained the audience in between JaDine’s performances.

As if dancing and singing together were not enough, Reid and Nadine then performed a sensual dance to ‘I Don’t Want to Live Forever’ by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift which (obviously) made the audience shriek for more.

Since Reid will be celebrating his 24th birthday on Thursday, May 11, the concert organizers surprised him with a cake and the audience sang the Happy Birthday song.

To end the more than an hour show, the sweet couple ended the show by singing songs ‘No Erase’, which was recorded by Reid and Lustre for their ‘Diary ng Panget’ the movie, ‘Bahala Na’, and ‘Hanap Hanap’. They also sang the official soundtrack of their previous shows, ‘On The Wings of Love’ and ‘‘Til I Met You’.

Meanwhile, in a press conference held at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel ahead of their concert, Reid mentioned that his self-produced album will be released in two weeks’ time. According to him, he wrote and did the vocals of the ‘Palm Dreams’.

He talked more about it, saying that it’s about escaping the city life and getting away from problems, getting away from stress and just being with ‘his paradise.’

He also revealed that four songs from the forthcoming album will be about Lustre.