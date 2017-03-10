Alvarez plans to tax religious schools

MANILA – House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s plan to impose taxes on religious instution run school may not be possible in the near future because of one big hindrance – the 1987 Constitution. This was reported by www.inquirer.net.

Alvarez said that the proposal is to improve the government’s revenue collection and not as a means of retribution for the Catholic Church which is critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs which has been relaunched after a month’s hiatus.

But when Alvarez asked Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez what keeps the government from imposing taxes on such institutions he got this terse reply: “It’s in the Constitution, sir.”

Previous to this, Dominguez was all for the proposed tax reform measures the House of Representatives is planning to pass within the year. The reforms would lower personal income taxes, raise excise taxes on oil, and their by-products, and vehicles, expand the value added tax base, as well as other proposals.

The House Speaker criticized these schools’ non-stock and non-profit natures in their incorporation papers which frees them from income taxes.

“Yung religious schools, those registered as non-stock, non-profit. Naniniwala ba tayo dun? Kahit sino pwede magdeclare ng non-stock non-profit para hindi makapagbayad (ng tax),” Alvarez said in the report.

“Itong mga schools na ito, they don’t cater [to] the poor. Palagi nag-i-increase ng tuition fees yan. Ibig sabihin, hindi yan non-stock non-profit. Profitable business yan,” he added.

He stressed that it is time that government took a stricter stance on these institutions especially from the incomes they derive from tuition fees.

“Bakit hindi niyo tingnan uli yung non-stock, non-profit, kung totoo ngang non-stock, non-profit. I think it’s high time i-tax natin ang dapat i-tax,” Alvarez said.

However, Dominguez informed Alvarez that the 1987 Constitution provides that Congress is not allowed to tax charitable institutions and churches on its assets and properties used for religious, charitable or educational purposes. The exemption is contained in Section 28 (3) under Article VI or the Legislative Department, “Charitable institutions, churches and parsonages or convents appurtenant thereto, mosques, non-profit cemeteries, and all lands, buildings, and improvements, actually, directly, and exclusively used for religious, charitable, or educational purposes shall be exempt from taxation.”

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia also informed Alvarez that even though religious-run schools cannot be levied taxes on tuition fees, these institutions are taxed from their other commercial activities.

By: Sam Bautista