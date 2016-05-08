Aljur Abrenica’s GMA comeback: Second coming, not second chance

For Aljur Abrenica, his GMA comeback via the drama series Once Again is his second coming, not his second chance.

It is public knowledge that he almost left the Kapuso Network in 2014 that even led to a court case.

“I don’t consider it as a second chance, I see it as a second coming.

“Second coming, kasi pag sinabi kasing second chance it’s like you asked . . . binigyan ka na ulit ng pagkakataon.

“Second coming, walang nangyari.

“Yung mga nangyari before, I don’t see it as negative as. . . na nakikita ng iba. Ganito ko po nakikita yung nangyari: isa po siyang misunderstanding between . . . misunderstanding sa network and the artist.

“Nakikita ko po siya parang pagtatampo ng isang anak sa ama.

“Natural po sa atin yan, nakikita ko po dahil tayo may sari-sarili po tayong sitwasyon na hindi pagkakaintindihan sa pamilya pero ang pinaka-importante po sa akin yung pinanggagalingan.

“Di ba? Kaya po tayo nag-aaway-away minsan dahil meron po tayo sa sarili natin na maganda sa pinanggagalingan natin, hindi lang natin alam kung paano mapag-uusapan, mae-express yung mga sarili natin.

“Ang nangyari po sa amin ng network ganun po yun.”

He had a talk with the GMA management.

“Napag-usapan po pero sa nakikita ko po at sa mga natutunan ko po at sa takbo ng panahon na nawala po tayo e noon pa man naiintindihan nila, naiintindihan na nila yung pinanggagalingan natin pero yung ginawa natin is mali.

“Bilang isang ama ganun din ang mga magulang sa anak nila pag nagkakamali tinuturuan nila ng leksyon yan pero yung pinanggagalingan po natin paninindigan ko po yun,” pahayag pa ni Aljur.

Aljur is brave to admit that he is, in a way, at fault.

“Opo! Sinabi po natin yan; inaamin ko po na mali ang naging paraan po natin.

“Pero yung pinanggalingan ko po sa kamalian na yun, paninindigan ko po yun dahil iyon po sa tingin ko ay tama at hindi po siya masama,” sinabi pa ng Kapuso hunk.

In Once Again Aljur plays Edgar del Mundo/Aldrin Sanchez with female lead Janine Gutierrez as Reign Soriano/Des Javier.

Also in the cast are Jean Garcia as Madel Mateo, Sheryl Cruz as Agnes Carbonnel; Chanda Romero as Carmen Mateo; Joko Diaz as Lukas Carbonnel; Emilio Garcia as Tony Sanchez; Timmy Cruz as Nancy Sanchez; Thea Tolentino as Celeste Lacson and Jeric Gonzales as JV Sanchez.

Appearing in special roles are Christopher de Leon as Ricardo Soriano; Bembol Roco as Romulo del Mundo; Irma Adlawan as Cecilia del Mundo; Sharmaine Arnaiz as Violeta Soriano and Phytos Ramirez as the young Lukas Carbonnel.

Once Again is under the direction of Don Michael Perez.

~~~~~

Joross Gamboa sacrifices movie for Juan Happy Family series

Joross Gamboa had to sacrifice a Star Cinema movie of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo in favor a GMA series Juan Happy Family.

“Tumawag si Inang sa akin, sinasama niya ako, sabi niya kasi, ‘Anak, hindi ka ba talaga puwede?’

“Sabi ni Inang, ‘Sa Barcelona tayo, anak!’

“Sabi ko, ‘Naku po, meron po akong soap dito sa GMA,’” kuwento ni Joross.

Juan Happy Love Story features Heart Evangelista, Dennis Trillo, Gardo Versoza and Lotlot de Leon airing on May 16.

“E sabi naman niya, ‘A ganun ba? Sayang naman.’

“Ako rin ang gusto niyang isama run, kaya lang sabi niya, ‘Siyempre ayaw naman kitang i-deprive diyan, siyempre ang soap naman, mas ano yan sa ano.’

“E ninang ko din kasi sa kasal si Inang kaya. . . ”

Inang is the lady director of Star Cinema, Olivia Lamasan.

~~~~~

AlDub fans bash Louise delos Reyes

We asked Louise delos Reyes about her bashers in social media.

“Ayun po, bashers pa rin,” and Louise laughed.

She answers to them.

“Pikon po kasi ako to start with, e. Tapos parang masyado na kasi talagang below-the-belt.

“Pumatol po ako one time pero pinagsisihan ko rin po.

“Parang. . . ang dami ko rin namang tinanong about it. Medyo for them it’s very foul. . . okay sige, I admit naman, I’m sorry na medyo foul yun pero ang dami kasi nilang ginagawang stories na hindi naman totoo.

“So iyon yung sinasabi ko na ang dami nilang fantasies sa utak nila. Na ang dami nilang stories tapos i-check naman nila yung reality. Na ano ba talaga ang nangyayari.

“Iyon naman yung point ko nun. Tapos minasama na nila and ang ginawa pa nila, kasi masyado ngang negative nga, as in five hundred plus to a thousand na namba-bash.

“So parang . . . iniingatan ko rin naman yung ginagawa kong branding this year, na parang I’m also repackaging myself and rebranding. Tapos siyempre parang masyadong negative, binura ko yung picture.”

The said photo is of Louise and Alden Richards in the birthday party recently of the personal assistant of Alden, Ten Ten Mendoza.

“E ‘di yung mga tao, lalo silang nagalit na parang I’m very guilty about it, tapos ang nilalagay lang nila sa screencap, yung sinabi ko lang, hindi nila nilalagay lahat ng panlalait nila, sa buong pamilya ko, sa ginagawa ko.

“I cannot stand those people na ganun ang sasabihin nila sa akin, so kaya sumagot ako. Ayun po. I just have to let it out din po.”

Louise, on her part, tries to ignore her bashers.

“Opo kasi ang dami talaga nilang sobrang below-the-belt na sinasabi.”

These so-called bashers are the fans of Alden and Maine Mendoza or AlDub.

Louise has a new show, Magkaibang Mundo, and a new leading man, Kapuso hunk Juancho Triviñio. GMA will air this on May 23; reason enough for the bashers to leave Louise alone.