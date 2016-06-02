Aljur Abrenica talks about auditioning, losing Ybarro role

Just like most of the Kapuso male stars, Aljur Abrenica auditioned for the requel (retelling/prequel) of the upcoming GMA fantaserye, Encantadia.
“Opo, opo. Ang role po na pina-audition sa akin yung kay Ybarro,” Aljur admitted.
And just like what most of us know already, the Ybarro role (which Dingdong Dantes played in 2006 in the original Encantadia series) is given to Kapuso male star Ruru Madrid.
What is Aljur’s thoughts about this?
“Para po sa akin, ganun lang talaga,” and the hunky Kapuso laughed.
“Ang importante po sa akin kasi, ginawa ko po talaga yung best ko para sa role na yun.
“Nag-aral po talaga ako, and I have no expectations kasi ginawa ko yung best ko.
“At tsaka yung nakuha nilang Ybarro, si Ruru, I’m very happy for him.
“Kasi lahat naman tayo nabibigyan ng pagkakataon para mapatunayan yung sarili natin.”
Was he sad that he wasn’t chosen for the much-coveted role?
“Hindi.”
Disappointed?
“Hindi rin po, e! Hindi po ako nanghinayang o nalungkot kasi alam ko na marami pa pong darating tulad nito, dumating na.”
No reason for Aljur to be negative about anything; he is the sole male lead in Once Again wherein he and Janine Gutierrez top bill as Edgar del Mundo/Aldrin Sanchez (Aljur) at Reign Soriano/Des Javier (Janine).
~~~~~
Mike Tan remains a loyal Kapuso
Mike Tan is the Ultimate Male Survivor of the season 2 of the star search StarStruck.
Six seasons have passed wherein last year’s contest winners are Klea Pineda and Migo Adecer.
But sadly, not all StarStruck stars are still with GMA.
Some of them transferred to different stations, like Mike’s co-winners Steven Silva, Martin Escudero, Jewel Mische and Sarah Lahbati.
But Mike, for 12 straight years remains a loyal Kapuso.
What can he say about the other Survivors and Avengers of StarStruck who left their “nest”?
“Tingin ko yung mga nangyaring yun, personal choice nila yun.
“Kung anuman ang masasabi ko sa kanila? Good luck dun sa pinili nilang ano. Hindi ko rin naman sila masisisi kung bakit sila umalis kasi personal choice nila yun.
“Hindi na nila nakikitaan ng. . . kasi mga nagtatrabaho din kami.
“Kung wala ng trabaho dun sa isang lugar, siyempre lilipat ka, di ba?”
We asked Mike; why is he a loyal Kapuso?
“May trabaho naman ako, consistent naman yung takbo at least once or twice a year may trabaho ako.
“Tsaka hindi ko pa nakikitaan ng opening para makalipat ako or lumipat ako.
“Parang so far, okay ako dito at mahal ko yung GMA, kung papaano nila ako mina-manage.
“Kuntento ako,” Mike said with a smile.
Mike can be seen regularly as the male lead in The Millionaire’s Wife with the voluptuous Andrea Torres.
~~~~~
Why Bayani Agbayani is not keen on entering politics
Bayani Agbayani has a lot of politician friends but it never crossed his mind to enter politics.
“Ayoko! Ayaw ng asawa ko din kasi sabi niya, ‘Baka kainin ka lang ng sistema, e.’
“Sabi ko ‘kung matatag naman ang puso mo at para sa bansa bakit naman kakainin ka?’
“Di ba? Although baka nga kainin ako. Kaya ayoko. Siguro kung magbabago yung sistema. Kung magbabago baka sakali, tatakbo ako,” the comedian said.
A solid supporter of President-elect Rodrigo Duterte, Bayani insisted that he will never ask for any favors from the Davao mayor-turned-Philippine President.
“Wala! Gusto ko lang yung vision niya.”
Bayani is featured in the movie Tatay Kong Sexy headlined by Senator Jinggoy Estrada.
And as we all know, Senator Jinggoy is still detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame with Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr.
How does Bayani feel that Senator Jinggoy wasn’t able to attend the press preview of Tatay Kong Sexy, as well as the other events connected with the movie?
“Siyempre malungkot, pero at least yung pangarap niya na nagawa niyang pelikula . . . kasi sabi nga niya kung tatagal pa ng tatagal ‘to, maluluma ng maluluma, sana naman maipalabas na.
“Kasi talaga namang maganda yung pelikula e, masaya, masaya. Kasi nung ginagawa namin yan, tawanan sila ng tawanan dun sa set.”
Under the direction of Jose Javier Reyes, Tatay Kong Sexy is now showing in cinemas. It also stars Maja Salvador, Jolo Estrada, Dominic Roque and Empress Schuck.
