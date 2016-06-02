Aljur Abrenica talks about auditioning, losing Ybarro role

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Rommel Gonzales
Artists' CircleENTERTAINMENT
1.1K
0
sample-ad

Artists circleJust like most of the Kapuso male stars, Aljur Abrenica auditioned for the requel (retelling/prequel) of the upcoming GMA fantaserye, Encantadia.

“Opo, opo. Ang role po na pina-audition sa akin yung kay Ybarro,” Aljur admitted.

And just like what most of us know already, the Ybarro role (which Dingdong Dantes played in 2006 in the original Encantadia series) is given to Kapuso male star Ruru Madrid.

Aljur (Instagram account)

What is Aljur’s thoughts about this?

“Para po sa akin, ganun lang talaga,” and the hunky Kapuso laughed.

“Ang importante po sa akin kasi, ginawa ko po talaga yung best ko para sa role na yun.

“Nag-aral po talaga ako, and I have no expectations kasi ginawa ko yung best ko.

“At tsaka yung nakuha nilang Ybarro, si Ruru, I’m very happy for him.

“Kasi lahat naman tayo nabibigyan ng pagkakataon para mapatunayan yung sarili natin.”

Was he sad that he wasn’t chosen for the much-coveted role?

“Hindi.”

Disappointed?

“Hindi rin po, e! Hindi po ako nanghinayang o nalungkot kasi alam ko na marami pa pong darating tulad nito, dumating na.”

No reason for Aljur to be negative about anything; he is the sole male lead in Once Again wherein he and Janine Gutierrez top bill as Edgar del Mundo/Aldrin Sanchez (Aljur) at Reign Soriano/Des Javier (Janine).

~~~~~

Mike Tan remains a loyal Kapuso

Mike Tan is the Ultimate Male Survivor of the season 2 of the star search StarStruck.

Mike (Instagram account)

Six seasons have passed wherein last year’s contest winners are Klea Pineda and Migo Adecer.

But sadly, not all StarStruck stars are still with GMA.

Some of them transferred to different stations, like Mike’s co-winners Steven Silva, Martin Escudero, Jewel Mische and Sarah Lahbati.

But Mike, for 12 straight years remains a loyal Kapuso.

What can he say about the other Survivors and Avengers of StarStruck who left their “nest”?

“Tingin ko yung mga nangyaring yun, personal choice nila yun.

“Kung anuman ang masasabi ko sa kanila? Good luck dun sa pinili nilang ano. Hindi ko rin naman sila masisisi kung bakit sila umalis kasi personal choice nila yun.

“Hindi na nila nakikitaan ng. . . kasi mga nagtatrabaho din kami.

“Kung wala ng trabaho dun sa isang lugar, siyempre lilipat ka, di ba?”

We asked Mike; why is he a loyal Kapuso?

“May trabaho naman ako, consistent naman yung takbo at least once or twice a year may trabaho ako.

“Tsaka hindi ko pa nakikitaan ng opening para makalipat ako or lumipat ako.

“Parang so far, okay ako dito at mahal ko yung GMA, kung papaano nila ako mina-manage.

“Kuntento ako,” Mike said with a smile.

Mike can be seen regularly as the male lead in The Millionaire’s Wife with the voluptuous Andrea Torres.

~~~~~

Why Bayani Agbayani is not keen on entering politics

Bayani Agbayani has a lot of politician friends but it never crossed his mind to enter politics.

Bayani (Facebook page)

“Ayoko! Ayaw ng asawa ko din kasi sabi niya, ‘Baka kainin ka lang ng sistema, e.’

“Sabi ko ‘kung matatag naman ang puso mo at para sa bansa bakit naman kakainin ka?’

“Di ba? Although baka nga kainin ako. Kaya ayoko. Siguro kung magbabago yung sistema. Kung magbabago baka sakali, tatakbo ako,” the comedian said.

A solid supporter of President-elect Rodrigo Duterte, Bayani insisted that he will never ask for any favors from the Davao mayor-turned-Philippine President.

“Wala! Gusto ko lang yung vision niya.”

Bayani is featured in the movie Tatay Kong Sexy headlined by Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

And as we all know, Senator Jinggoy is still detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame with Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr.

How does Bayani feel that Senator Jinggoy wasn’t able to attend the press preview of Tatay Kong Sexy, as well as the other events connected with the movie?

“Siyempre malungkot, pero at least yung pangarap niya na nagawa niyang pelikula . . . kasi sabi nga niya kung tatagal pa ng tatagal ‘to, maluluma ng maluluma, sana naman maipalabas na.

“Kasi talaga namang maganda yung pelikula e, masaya, masaya. Kasi nung ginagawa namin yan, tawanan sila ng tawanan dun sa set.”

Under the direction of Jose Javier Reyes, Tatay Kong Sexy is now showing in cinemas. It also stars Maja Salvador, Jolo Estrada, Dominic Roque and Empress Schuck.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  13. oodh
    Reply

    Personally, I have found that to remain probably the most fascinating topics when it draws a parallel to.

  14. Soccer
    Reply

    Thanks for another great article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  16. try it
    Reply

    This website definitely has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  21. video analytics
    Reply

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

  24. Admin
    Reply

    This particular blog is really entertaining additionally factual. I have found a lot of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  28. fun788
    Reply

    Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  29. Review Wizard Review
    Reply

    wonderful issues altogether, you just received a emblem new reader. What could you recommend in regards to your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any certain?

  30. Bitcoin Mining
    Reply

    This particular blog is obviously cool as well as amusing. I have discovered many interesting things out of it. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  37. Exchange Bitcoins to PayPal
    Reply

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  46. ITIL Riyadh
    Reply

    What as up to every body, it as my first pay a visit of this web site; this website consists of amazing and genuinely good data designed for visitors.

  47. Double Bitcoins
    Reply

    I’аve read many excellent stuff here. Unquestionably worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a great deal try you set to create this sort of great informative internet site.

  51. peru tour
    Reply

    wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?

  67. russische djs
    Reply

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  75. embroidered baby blankets
    Reply

    Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  79. liposuction thighs
    Reply

    Thank you for another excellent post. The place else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such info.

  80. online pay day loans
    Reply

    wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers a base already!

  82. Madagascar
    Reply

    It as hard to come by educated people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  88. ecu chip
    Reply

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  91. www.babylongirls.co.uk
    Reply

    Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  99. kids music
    Reply

    I want to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it. I have got you bookmarked to look at new things you postaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа

  109. girls lamps
    Reply

    It’аs actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.