Alden Richards naniniwalang buhay pa ang AlDub spirit

Tatlong individual awards at dalawang trophies with Maine Mendoza ang tinanggap ni Alden Richards sa katatapos pa lang na PEP List Awards Year 3 na ginanap sa Crowne Plaza Hotel, Quezon City nitong August 21.
Ang mga awards na ito ay ang “Male TV Star of the Year,” “Best PEP Talk Episode Award,” at ang “Male Stylish of Night Award.”
At para sa kanilang dalawa naman ni Maine ay “Celebrity Pair of the Year,” at “News Maker of the Year.”
Natanggap niya ang mga ito dahil sa boto ng kanyang mga tagahanga pati na rin sa pilian na ginawa ng bumubuo ng PEP Awards.
Dahil dito ay naniniwala si Alden na ang AlDub nation spirit ay buhay na buhay pa rin sa kabila ng sinasabi ng iba na mukhang tinatabangan na ang mga ito.
Ano ang masasabi niya tungkol sa kanyang mga award?
Aniya sa panayam sa kanya, “I never take my awards for granted especially sa events like this.
Kasi, it’s a merit, e.
“It’s a merit how good you’ve done – with your craft, with your work.
“How you were able to touch people’s lives because I’ve heard that PEP List is done through voting.
So, it’s also a way of showing how the people’s support, and their love to you.
“So, ang sarap talaga sa feelings.
“I’m here even Maine is abroad and I know she’s very happy to receive these awards.”
Pagkatapos naman nilang gibain ang takilya dahi sa kanilang “Imagine You & Me,” wala pang balita kung ano ang follow-up movie nila.
Maging sa kanilang love life, lahat ay bitin pa rin kung silang dalawa na nga ba o hindi pa.
Pero, as usual, lahat ng kanilang fans ay umaasa na sa kadulu-duluhan nito, ay silang dalawa pa rin ang magkakatuluyan.
*****
Enrique Gil hindi nagseselos sa mga nali-link kay Liza Soberano
Nagseselos ba si Enrique Gil sa mga nali-link na international names kay Liza Soberano?
Kung matatandaan, si Liza ay inimbatahan ni Charlie Puth sa kanyang concert dito sa Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng Twitter, pero hindi puwede ang Kapamilya star dahil sa previous commitment.
Ilang buwan ang nakakaraan, nakipaghang-out naman siya sa bandang The Vamp, at minsan na rin siyang sinundan ni Justin Bieber sa Twitter.
Ibig sabihin, maraming foreign artists ang nakakapansin sa ganda ng ka-loveteam ni Enrique dahilan nga raw para magselos ang huli.
Pero, sa tsika kay Enrique, sinabi nitong hindi naman siya nagseselos na parang kinasanayan na niya nalaging nababanggit ang pangalan ni Liza kapag may foreign artists na pumupunta rito at natatanong tungkol sa local beauties natin.
Ang ayaw nga lang daw ni Quen ay ang pakiramdam kapag nakakantiyawan siya o inaasar ng ibang tao dahil nga rito.
Ang nararamdaman daw niya ay hiya at hindi selos o inis.
Kaya?
Anyway, parehong malungkot ang dalawa dahil malapit nang magwakas ang kanilang teleserye na Dolce Amore.
Ilang episodes na lang ang kanilang trinatrabaho at tuluyan nang mawawala sa paningin ng mga tao sina Tenten at Serena. Magtatapos ito ngayong Biyernes, August 26.
Unti-unti na raw nilang nararamdaman ang separation anxiety katulad noong patapos na ang Forevermore dahil naging isang pamilya na sila sa halos araw-araw nilang taping, pero ang balita namin ay isang movie muli ang gagawin nila pagkatapos nito.
*****
Aga Muhlach magbabalik showbiz
Pormal nang ipinikilala sa press people ang Ultimate Leading Man na si Aga Muhlach bilang isa sa apat na mga hurado sa upcoming Kapamilya show na Pinoy Boyband Superstar na nakatakdang magsimula sa September.
Sa presscon na para sa reality show na ito, halata ang sobrang pagka-miss ni Aga sa showbiz na halos anim na taon din niyang tinalikuran pansamantala.
Aniya, “Masaya, masaya lang. Nice to be back.
“Basta, one step at a time, it’s nice seeing all of you, and I’ll take it from there.
“Hindi ako makapaniwala, kasi nga, it was already living a normal life.
“Alam niyo yon, yung naka-shorts lang ako kung lumabas with my family, and suddenly, heto na.”
Bilang hurado sa isang reality musical show, ano raw ba ang background niya sa aspetong ito para mas maging convincing siya sa mga manonood?
Paliwanag niya, “I’m really, really. . . yong tenga ko talaga is really matining o matalas.
“I grew up listening to jazz, and I go to live shows o live bands always all the time.
“You know, madali lang naman makita kung sino ang magaling.
“But being in all boyband is not all singing, may kasama ring character, lahat.
“Hindi naman puwedeng masyado kang presko, o masyadong bilib sa sarili mo.
“Minsan naman, makikita mo na ang lalim niya, may gusto siya sa buhay niya.
“Yon ang talagang gusto kong makita.”
Kung sakali raw na may isang contestant na lumapit sa kanya, ano ang advise na maibibigay niya rito?
“Well, you know, just relax, relax.
“Know your songs. Look your best, then, go for it,
“As simple as that. . . be relaxed!,” sabi naman niya.
Malaking impluwensiya raw sa kanya si direk Joey Javier Reyes na naging director niya sa marami niyang pelikula noon.
Saad ni Morning, “I remember Joey Reyes na everytime gumagawa kami ng pelikula, ganun siya.
“Na kapag may baguhang artista na kasama ko, napapa-perform niya ng magaling.
“Kasi nga, nakaka-relax ang bagong artista kay Joey Reyes.
“This means, it’s very important that you make your voice relaxed in front of you, because when they’re relaxed, there’s when you become at your best.”
Samantala, nabanggit ni Aga na hindi lamang daw si Lea Salonga ang naging daan upang bumalik siya sa showbiz, kundi ang kanyang asawang si Charlene at ang mga anak niyang sina Atasha at Andres na mga artistahin din ang dating.
J4VwEK This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Very interesting topic , regards for putting up. Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm. by George Ellis.
I value the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I truly appreciate this blog post. Fantastic.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
This can be a list of phrases, not an essay. you are incompetent
wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Thank you for sharing this great article. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
wow, awesome blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
This is one awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Regards for helping out, wonderful info.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Really thank you! Cool.
I loved your article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a
There is perceptibly a bundle to know about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
Wow, great blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Major thankies for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
newest information. Also visit my web-site free weight loss programs online, Jeffery,
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the idea
Please forgive my English.Wow, fantastic blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The entire look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
Say, you got a nice article post.Really thank you! Cool.
some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you.
Timon had the gifts of God, which is known for, plus an atmosphere pouch at the back
Utterly composed written content , appreciate it for information.
It as difficult to find educated people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
it is part of it. With a boy, you will have
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Some genuinely superb content on this website , thankyou for contribution.
Your style is so unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.
Very good information. Lucky me I came across your site by chance (stumbleupon). I ave saved as a favorite for later!
Im no pro, but I imagine you just crafted the best point. You undoubtedly know what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.
pretty handy stuff, overall I think this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
Thanks again for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
A big thank you for your blog article. Keep writing.
wow, awesome article. Want more.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Want more.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my cousin were just preparing to do some research on this. We grabbed a book from our region library but I think I learned much more from this post
You completed a few nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found nearly all persons will go along with with your blog.