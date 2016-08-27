Alden Richards naniniwalang buhay pa ang AlDub spirit

Tatlong individual awards at dalawang trophies with Maine Mendoza ang tinanggap ni Alden Richards sa katatapos pa lang na PEP List Awards Year 3 na ginanap sa Crowne Plaza Hotel, Quezon City nitong August 21.

Ang mga awards na ito ay ang “Male TV Star of the Year,” “Best PEP Talk Episode Award,” at ang “Male Stylish of Night Award.”

At para sa kanilang dalawa naman ni Maine ay “Celebrity Pair of the Year,” at “News Maker of the Year.”

Natanggap niya ang mga ito dahil sa boto ng kanyang mga tagahanga pati na rin sa pilian na ginawa ng bumubuo ng PEP Awards.

Dahil dito ay naniniwala si Alden na ang AlDub nation spirit ay buhay na buhay pa rin sa kabila ng sinasabi ng iba na mukhang tinatabangan na ang mga ito.

Ano ang masasabi niya tungkol sa kanyang mga award?

Aniya sa panayam sa kanya, “I never take my awards for granted especially sa events like this.

Kasi, it’s a merit, e.

“It’s a merit how good you’ve done – with your craft, with your work.

“How you were able to touch people’s lives because I’ve heard that PEP List is done through voting.

So, it’s also a way of showing how the people’s support, and their love to you.

“So, ang sarap talaga sa feelings.

“I’m here even Maine is abroad and I know she’s very happy to receive these awards.”

Pagkatapos naman nilang gibain ang takilya dahi sa kanilang “Imagine You & Me,” wala pang balita kung ano ang follow-up movie nila.

Maging sa kanilang love life, lahat ay bitin pa rin kung silang dalawa na nga ba o hindi pa.

Pero, as usual, lahat ng kanilang fans ay umaasa na sa kadulu-duluhan nito, ay silang dalawa pa rin ang magkakatuluyan.

*****

Enrique Gil hindi nagseselos sa mga nali-link kay Liza Soberano

Nagseselos ba si Enrique Gil sa mga nali-link na international names kay Liza Soberano?

Kung matatandaan, si Liza ay inimbatahan ni Charlie Puth sa kanyang concert dito sa Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng Twitter, pero hindi puwede ang Kapamilya star dahil sa previous commitment.

Ilang buwan ang nakakaraan, nakipaghang-out naman siya sa bandang The Vamp, at minsan na rin siyang sinundan ni Justin Bieber sa Twitter.

Ibig sabihin, maraming foreign artists ang nakakapansin sa ganda ng ka-loveteam ni Enrique dahilan nga raw para magselos ang huli.

Pero, sa tsika kay Enrique, sinabi nitong hindi naman siya nagseselos na parang kinasanayan na niya nalaging nababanggit ang pangalan ni Liza kapag may foreign artists na pumupunta rito at natatanong tungkol sa local beauties natin.

Ang ayaw nga lang daw ni Quen ay ang pakiramdam kapag nakakantiyawan siya o inaasar ng ibang tao dahil nga rito.

Ang nararamdaman daw niya ay hiya at hindi selos o inis.

Kaya?

Anyway, parehong malungkot ang dalawa dahil malapit nang magwakas ang kanilang teleserye na Dolce Amore.

Ilang episodes na lang ang kanilang trinatrabaho at tuluyan nang mawawala sa paningin ng mga tao sina Tenten at Serena. Magtatapos ito ngayong Biyernes, August 26.

Unti-unti na raw nilang nararamdaman ang separation anxiety katulad noong patapos na ang Forevermore dahil naging isang pamilya na sila sa halos araw-araw nilang taping, pero ang balita namin ay isang movie muli ang gagawin nila pagkatapos nito.

*****

Aga Muhlach magbabalik showbiz

Pormal nang ipinikilala sa press people ang Ultimate Leading Man na si Aga Muhlach bilang isa sa apat na mga hurado sa upcoming Kapamilya show na Pinoy Boyband Superstar na nakatakdang magsimula sa September.

Sa presscon na para sa reality show na ito, halata ang sobrang pagka-miss ni Aga sa showbiz na halos anim na taon din niyang tinalikuran pansamantala.

Aniya, “Masaya, masaya lang. Nice to be back.

“Basta, one step at a time, it’s nice seeing all of you, and I’ll take it from there.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala, kasi nga, it was already living a normal life.

“Alam niyo yon, yung naka-shorts lang ako kung lumabas with my family, and suddenly, heto na.”

Bilang hurado sa isang reality musical show, ano raw ba ang background niya sa aspetong ito para mas maging convincing siya sa mga manonood?

Paliwanag niya, “I’m really, really. . . yong tenga ko talaga is really matining o matalas.

“I grew up listening to jazz, and I go to live shows o live bands always all the time.

“You know, madali lang naman makita kung sino ang magaling.

“But being in all boyband is not all singing, may kasama ring character, lahat.

“Hindi naman puwedeng masyado kang presko, o masyadong bilib sa sarili mo.

“Minsan naman, makikita mo na ang lalim niya, may gusto siya sa buhay niya.

“Yon ang talagang gusto kong makita.”

Kung sakali raw na may isang contestant na lumapit sa kanya, ano ang advise na maibibigay niya rito?

“Well, you know, just relax, relax.

“Know your songs. Look your best, then, go for it,

“As simple as that. . . be relaxed!,” sabi naman niya.

Malaking impluwensiya raw sa kanya si direk Joey Javier Reyes na naging director niya sa marami niyang pelikula noon.

Saad ni Morning, “I remember Joey Reyes na everytime gumagawa kami ng pelikula, ganun siya.

“Na kapag may baguhang artista na kasama ko, napapa-perform niya ng magaling.

“Kasi nga, nakaka-relax ang bagong artista kay Joey Reyes.

“This means, it’s very important that you make your voice relaxed in front of you, because when they’re relaxed, there’s when you become at your best.”

Samantala, nabanggit ni Aga na hindi lamang daw si Lea Salonga ang naging daan upang bumalik siya sa showbiz, kundi ang kanyang asawang si Charlene at ang mga anak niyang sina Atasha at Andres na mga artistahin din ang dating.