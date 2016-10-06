The National Union of Journalists has expressed alarm on the continuing threats being received by journalists from supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte, saying that while it welcomes criticisms from the public, threatening journalists is a crime.

NUJP issued the statement following calls for violent punitive action against two veteran Reuters reporters, Manny Mogato and Karen Lema, after they were accused of deliberately misreporting Duterte’s controversial “Hitler” comments.

“In what is becoming a common and increasingly alarming occurrence, two more journalists have once again been threatened for reporting that does not sit well with people who consider criticism on President Rodrigo Duterte a violation of their article of faith,” it said.

According to posts circulating on Facebook, “malicious and irresponsible journalists” like them “are the true enemies of democracy” and “should be punished with the full force of the law.”

“. . . [This is as if] as if journalism is a crime,” NUJP said.

NUJP said the post has been widely circulated by followers of Duterte, “often with added comments expanding on the call for violent punitive action, and calling for controls on freedom of the press and of expression.”

“Mr. Duterte’s injunction to his supporters not to harm journalists and leave them to pursue independent reporting about his government seems to have fallen on deaf ears . . .” it said.

It then said that the media is ready to accept criticisms “no matter how harsh or even insulting – both as a means to engage with their audiences as well as to learn from them, especially when we do commit mistakes.”

“But threatening journalists when their reportage is disagreeable or erroneous is criminal, as is helping spread these threats, especially if any harm should befall the subjects of such opprobrium.

The NUJP also said that it was doubly unfortunate and ironic that among those who have joined what is practically an online lynching mob are people who are or have worked in media or the performing arts and related professions, and even activists, who would not have been able to thrive if not for the very same freedom of the press and of expression they are now suggesting should be suppressed.

“We stand by Manny Mogato and Karen Lema, and all other colleagues facing threats and other pressures because of the work they do, and are sure that all colleagues who take pride in the profession and serving the people’s right to know will do the same even as they continue to carry on their duties despite the risks and dangers they face,” it added.

Aside from the NUJP, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) also issued a statement saying it is disturbed to learn about the social media campaign of vilification against the two journalists.

“. . . President Duterte has since apologized for the remarks. However, the two journalists have been accused of lying in their reporting in dozens on online comments, some of which carry threats of violence against them,” the FCCT said.

“Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs without being subjected to hate campaigns and incitements to attack them, on social media or anywhere else. All journalists expect their work to be criticized, sometimes in very strong terms, but there is a clear line between challenging their reporting and attacking the journalists themselves.

“The professional membership of the FCCT urges the government of the Philippines to discourage its supporters from targeting journalists in this way, and to ensure all media workers are protected from physical attack,” it added.