The National Union of Journalists has expressed alarm on the continuing threats being received by journalists from supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte, saying that while it welcomes criticisms from the public, threatening journalists is a crime.
NUJP issued the statement following calls for violent punitive action against two veteran Reuters reporters, Manny Mogato and Karen Lema, after they were accused of deliberately misreporting Duterte’s controversial “Hitler” comments.
“In what is becoming a common and increasingly alarming occurrence, two more journalists have once again been threatened for reporting that does not sit well with people who consider criticism on President Rodrigo Duterte a violation of their article of faith,” it said.
According to posts circulating on Facebook, “malicious and irresponsible journalists” like them “are the true enemies of democracy” and “should be punished with the full force of the law.”
“. . . [This is as if] as if journalism is a crime,” NUJP said.
NUJP said the post has been widely circulated by followers of Duterte, “often with added comments expanding on the call for violent punitive action, and calling for controls on freedom of the press and of expression.”
“Mr. Duterte’s injunction to his supporters not to harm journalists and leave them to pursue independent reporting about his government seems to have fallen on deaf ears . . .” it said.
It then said that the media is ready to accept criticisms “no matter how harsh or even insulting – both as a means to engage with their audiences as well as to learn from them, especially when we do commit mistakes.”
“But threatening journalists when their reportage is disagreeable or erroneous is criminal, as is helping spread these threats, especially if any harm should befall the subjects of such opprobrium.
The NUJP also said that it was doubly unfortunate and ironic that among those who have joined what is practically an online lynching mob are people who are or have worked in media or the performing arts and related professions, and even activists, who would not have been able to thrive if not for the very same freedom of the press and of expression they are now suggesting should be suppressed.
“We stand by Manny Mogato and Karen Lema, and all other colleagues facing threats and other pressures because of the work they do, and are sure that all colleagues who take pride in the profession and serving the people’s right to know will do the same even as they continue to carry on their duties despite the risks and dangers they face,” it added.
Aside from the NUJP, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) also issued a statement saying it is disturbed to learn about the social media campaign of vilification against the two journalists.
“. . . President Duterte has since apologized for the remarks. However, the two journalists have been accused of lying in their reporting in dozens on online comments, some of which carry threats of violence against them,” the FCCT said.
“Journalists should be allowed to do their jobs without being subjected to hate campaigns and incitements to attack them, on social media or anywhere else. All journalists expect their work to be criticized, sometimes in very strong terms, but there is a clear line between challenging their reporting and attacking the journalists themselves.
“The professional membership of the FCCT urges the government of the Philippines to discourage its supporters from targeting journalists in this way, and to ensure all media workers are protected from physical attack,” it added.
wfF08V What as up every one, here every one is sharing these knowledge, thus it as fastidious to read this webpage, and I used to pay a visit this blog everyday.
Great, thanks for sharing this article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
A round of applause for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks again for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Major thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
Its hard to find good help I am constantnly saying that its hard to find good help, but here is
Your style is unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.
This page really has all of the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Lovely website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.
When I originally commented I appear to have clicked the
You have brought up a very wonderful details , appreciate it for the post.
reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
pretty useful material, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Lately, I did not give a great deal of consideration to leaving comments on blog web page posts and have positioned remarks even considerably much less.
Nice Site , guys! Great Infos aswell. I bookmarked your site
There is definately a great deal to know about this issue. I really like all the points you have made.
I think this is a real great blog.Much thanks again.
Very interesting points you have mentioned, thankyou for putting up.
Major thanks for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
is added I get four emails with the same comment.
You made some first rate points there. I appeared on the internet for the problem and found most individuals will go along with along with your website.
Websites you should visit Every once in a while we choose blogs that we read. Listed below are the latest sites that we choose
You have made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Is not it superb any time you get a fantastic submit? Value the admission you given.. Fantastic opinions you might have here.. Truly appreciate the blog you provided..
Perfect work you have done, this website is really cool with superb information.
There is visibly a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.
This is one awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. this link