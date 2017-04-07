Alapag to UAE basketball enthusiasts: Keep playing, practicing

DUBAI – Former national team captain Jimmy Alapag has pieces of advice to Filipino basketball enthusiasts in the country, one of which is to keep playing and practicing inside the court to mould talent and hopefully look for better opportunities in the sport.

Speaking to Kabayan Weekly, the “Mighty Mouse” and “The Captain” of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) also encouraged players to join in different leagues around the UAE and make their way to Manila to look for opportunities in the basketball arena.

“I just feel very fortunate to have had an almost 14 years of career in PBA and majority of that time was playing for the national team,” Alapag, a former captain of Talk N’ Text, Meralco Bolts, and Gilas, said.

The professional basketball player also urged kids to continue balancing studies and playing basketball.

“I think education helps provide opportunities like basketball and possibly turn that into a career later on in the future,” he added.

Having strong work ethics at a young age, according to Alapag, is very important whether one tries to be an athlete or venture in other fields.

Currently, Alapag acts as an assistant coach for Meralco and recently he was selected as one of the coaching staff for the national team, Gilas Pilipinas.

“We are preparing for the SEABA tournament in Manila,” he said, noting that the tournament will take place on May 12.

The Gilas Pilipinas will open the regional tournament against Myanmar.

“Really, [I am just] looking forward to work with the new generation of Gilas [players].

“I’ll try to help these younger players in any way possible as they prepare to represent our country,” he added.

He also encouraged the fans of the Philippine national team to support and pray for its success in every tournament.

When he’s not busy inside the court, Alapag works out and spends time with his family and two kids.

Alapag was brought by the OSN to Dubai to meet OFWs in the Emirate. On Saturday, April 1, he gave tips to the Skywalker kids at Al Maaref Sports Hall in Rashidiya.