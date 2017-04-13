Al Bustan Center & Residence celebrates 20 years

DUBAI – Al Bustan Center & Residence, a shopping and residential complex with 95 outlets and 640 suites inside, has recently celebrated its 20 years of existence as the popular hotel cum apartment for tourists and businessmen in Dubai.

In the last two decades, Al Bustan Center has catered to 5.7 million guests from across various parts of the globe that equals to 2.3 million room nights sold.

“The success of Al Bustan Center & Residence is a testament to the people who have been part of it.

“These milestones should be savored all year as we look forward to another 20 years with Al Bustan, and our longtime associates,” Moussa El Hayek, chief operating officer, said.

Hayek mentioned during a press conference held on Wednesday, April 5, that the greatest contribution in the hospitality of Al Bustan Center was when it was introduced to the market and accommodate the demands of hospitality and tourism industry.

The building is 50 meters away from Al Nahda Metro Station, giving the hotel guests easy and convenient access to major shopping malls and tourist attractions in the Emirate.