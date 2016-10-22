Airline companies around the globe join World Airline Bowling Cup 2016

ABU DHABI— Initiated and launched by the Emirates Airlines in 2002, the 8th World Airline Bowling Cup (WABC) – participated by more than 100 bowlers representing the 16 international airlines or aviation-associated companies – officially opened on Tuesday morning, October 18, at the Marina Mall’s International Bowling center.

Different titles await the winning teams from Etihad, Dubai Duty Free, DHL, Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), British Airways, Scandinavian Airlines, KLM, Are Lingus, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Emirates Flight Catering, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Ansett Australia.

They will battle in categories such as singles, doubles, masters, semi-masters and team events for which each team dreams to grab the WABC champion team title.

“Our goal in hosting this tournament is to create good friendship with other expats, know each other and meet different friends from different regions all over the world,” Tariq Nabil Nader of the Emirates Airlines told Kabayan Weekly during the opening of the games.

“We are becoming bigger now in terms of participation and we are searching and inviting more groups to join,” he quoted, adding that the particular sports event has become a gathering of family as they can join the games.

“We maintain unity and camaraderie among colleagues and with other Airlines staff trough this event,” expressed Edilberto de Ocera, acting commissioner of the Etihad Airways team.

He said that more than 80 percent of his team are Filipinos and they are great bowlers.

“We have prepared a lot for this cup because we want to grab back the over-all Championship title we won in 2012,” De Ocera stressed.

Aside from the Etihad Airways, Filipinos were also present in other teams representing the Emirates, Lufthansa, and DHL among others.