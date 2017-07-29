AHC partners with MCO to promote health awareness programs

DUBAI – India’s leading specialty hospital Apollo Hospitals Group (AHG) has recently announced its exclusive representation in GCC states through its arm Apollo Middle East consultancy (FZC) which is registered through Sharjah Free Zone.

AHG will also collaborate with Medetarian Conferences Organizing (MCO) to conduct a series of health awareness initiatives across the country.

The collaboration will have awareness programs, online second medical opinion service and a scoliosis awareness helpline number provided by HSMC Clinic in association with Apollo’s Institute of Spine Surgery.

“In today’s world of ever increasing disease burden, such collaboration will help and this way we intend to connect the medical fraternity of UAE and India,” Abu El Khair said.