An Advanced Portable All-In-One Touch PC Experience Now Available in the UAE

iLife introduces the ultra-thin portable PC with superior cinema acoustics

UAE – August 20th, 2017: A developer for innovative technologies; iLife Digital Technology today announced the launch of its advanced All-in-One (PAIO) PC under its Zed product series. The ultra-slim ZedPC is designed to offer business and home users the best PC experience at a valuable price.

Powered by latest Intel® Celeron® Processor, Intel® HD Graphics & Windows 10 operating system, the ZedPC features a 17.3” LCD tilting display with a 10-point touch screen for an accurate and faster computing performance. The PAIO is designed to eliminate the need for adapters/ wires and is equipped with an in-built battery, an upgradeable 500 GB HDD, 3 GB DDR lll RAM, superior cinema acoustics and a 2-megapixel camera for crystal clear communication. Available in two colours (Silver and Pearl White); the stylish PC comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Eric Bhagwat, AVP, I-LIFE Digital Technology said, “The new ZedPC clearly reflects consumers demand for a richer and faster computing experience at an attractive cost. The ZedPC has all the features to use it for work or play and is further complemented by its stylish, ultra-thin and light design; making it extremely convenient for users to carry it anywhere there go.”