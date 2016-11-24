Additional shows added to Cats live in Dubai

DUBAI – Due to a high demand for extra tickets and seats selling fast, additional shows have been added to the upcoming CATS Musical which is set to play at Dubai Opera next year.

The most loved musical originally had 10 playdates from January 16 to 25, however, it had been upgraded as the show has been extended until January 28.

“Featuring a fantastical oversized set, a superb score, inspired choreography and mischievous costumes, CATS is a brilliant song and dance spectacular not to be missed. It’s no surprise that demand is so high and we are delighted to put on extra shows to please the loyal Dubai fans,” Broadway Entertainment Group CEO, Liz Koops said.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking 2015 Olivier award nominated musical will be playing for the first time in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Koops urged families not to miss the show as it is a fun musical for the whole family to enjoy, creating unforgettable memories together.

Based on T.S Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, with fun feline characters such as Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deutoronomy, Grizabella, and Skimbleshanks, the show will follow felines on the night of the Jellicle Ball.

Filipino theater actress, Joanna Ampil, who is well known for performing in other musicals such as Miss Saigon and Les Miserables, will be part of the cast portraying the role of Grizabella in Dubai.

Premiering at the New London Theatre in 1981 and running for at least 9,000 times, the show returned to the West End in 2014.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the original production had been seen by over 73 million people all over the world. CATS captivated audiences in over 300 cities worldwide.

CATS Musical will be playing at Dubai Opera from January 16 to 28 next year. Tickets are available at Dubai Opera (www.dubaiopera.com) and Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.ae) with tickets starting from AED 275.