Actress rushed to hospital

Lotlot was taping her scenes for “Destined To Be Yours” when she felt chills and was running a high fever.

“Actually po, umaga pa lang, sa bahay pa lang medyo masama na ang pakiramdam ko. Pero since may taping nga ako, hindi ko pinansin, inisip ko nung una giniginaw lang ako,” the actress narrated.

So even if she already felt bad, she still went to her taping for GMA’s upcoming soap opera starring Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

“Pero in between takes, nakabalabal ako ng kumot kasi nga giniginaw ako. Inaalis ko na lang ang kumot kapag magte-take na.”

She was able to shoot twelve sequences, but when she was about to shoot her second to the last scene for the day…

“Hindi ko na makayang alisin ang kumot ko kasi nagtsi-chill na ako, tapos ang init–init ko na. Nag-aalala na ang lahat ng tao sa set, yung production, pati si Alden nag-worry na, binigyan pa niya ako ng gamot sa flu.

“The people sa set, gusto na nila akong dalhin sa ospital pero sabi ko ayoko, sabi ko hihintayin ko na lang si Fadi, I just wanna go home and rest.”

After a while, her boyfriend, Lebanese businessman Fadi El Soury insisted to bring Lotlot to the hospital, but the actress refused.

“Dumiretso na kami ng uwi sa bahay.”

But around two in the morning, Lotlot’s condition worsened so Fadi had no choice but to bring her to the nearest hospital in Alabang.

Medical attention was given to the actress and after a few hours, she was sent home.

Aside from “Destined To Be Yours” (to air on February 27 in GMA) , Lotlot is also busy doing the newest movie of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

One of the reasons why veteran actress Elizabeth Oropesa is not too keen on her acting is because of her clinic specializing on Alternative Medicine.

“All kinds ng sakit but most especially cancer at tsaka anything that’s related to the bones kasi iyon ang specialty ko.”

So showbiz now is just her sideline.

“Oo, oo! Pero siyempre masarap ang feeling kapag may kumukuha sa iyo [bilang artista].

“It’s just that ngayon namimili na talaga ako, hindi ako masyadong basta-basta tumatanggap.”

La Oro (Elizabeth) is one of the main cast members of “Impostora”, top-billed by Kris Bernal in GMA very soon.

Her Alternative Medicine clinic has been operational for nine years.

“Ang Alternative Medicine anything related… anything non-invasive usually except for acupuncture kasi di ba licensed acupuncturist ako, nagtapos ako ng TCM, Traditional Chinese Medicine.

“Sa TCM naman, covered lahat. Acupunture, herbalist at tsaka yung being able to analyze what’s wrong with the body because everything, all the organs are related.

“Tapos yung sa cancer naman, it has something to do with diet, tapos I have different modalities na non-invasive na pinapagamit ko sa mga cancer patients at tsaka sa mga hindi mabuntis.

“Ang successful namin diyan yung ilang taon ng hindi magkaanak na hindi malaman kung ano ang dahilan.”

She can heal cancer patients!

“Depende sa stage at tsaka hindi naman ako Diyos pero ang daming natutulungan kasi…”

Even stage 4 cancer?

“Oo naman, oo naman. Well you don’t necessarily… hindi naman ibig sabihin one hundred percent gagaling pero yung may taning na, kunwari six months na lang yung taning mo, aabot ka pa ng mga sampung taon, hindi na masama (iyon).

“Kasi nai-stop ko yung pagdami, yung pag-progress, nai-stop ko yung pagdami ng cancer cells.

“So hanggang dun ka na lang, hindi na lalala.

“Kasi ang procedure namin ng paggamot ng mga cancer patients, hindi lang physically… emotionally and spiritually, kailangan covered lahat yun. Three layers yan, e.

“Maski anong gawin mo na paggamot sa mga cancer patients kung hindi nahi-heal yung mga sama ng loob, o yung mga kasalanan hindi napapatawad, yung mga ganyan, hindi gagaling one hundred percent,” the actress seriously said.

We asked “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa” mainstay Allan Paule about movie stars who are into illegal drugs.

“Well, kanya-kanyang ano yan, kumbaga, na-hook sila sa ganun pero sana tigilan na nila. Kung tikim lang, siguro once, twice tama na yun.”

Allan bravely admitted that he tried drugs before!

“Oo na-try ko once pero hindi kaya ng sistema ko, e. Like yung hindi ka matutulog ng ilang araw, e antukin ako so hindi ko nakahiligan kumbaga.”

Why does he think some people cannot shy away from drugs?

“Siguro frustration na rin sa trabaho. Minsan naman may mga… alam mo yun? Yung nasa kanila na lahat so, kasi pag nandiyan ka na, hindi mo maiiwasan yung mga yaya ng barkada, tapos bibigyan ka ng libre, iimbitahan ka sa isang party, so nandun na hindi ka makakatanggi.”

Allan has these to say to the youth of today…

“Huwag na nilang subukan na tumikim, kasi pag na-hook ka diyan, talagang madalas wala ng exit diyan, e. Mahirap.

“Impiyerno yan, impiyerno talaga,” says Allan who plays Hector in “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa” of GMA top-billed by Julie Anne San Jose (as Santina), Benjamin Alves (as Ephraim), Martin del Rosario (as Kiko) and LJ Reyes (as Angeli).

By: Rommel Gonzales