ACE LESTER A. QUIJADA

Young Filipino leads fraternity in comforting OFWs in distressed

Article By: Allen Mondejar

Outstanding Filipino community leader Ace Lester “Echo” A. Quijada has earned recognition for his work and services abroad.

‘My world turned upside down’

He has been an OFW for the past eight years. From 2008 to 2015, he worked in the banking industry as a Collections/Credit Officer and Business Development Officer. “However, as time went by, I came to realize about the need for planning for the future and not just focus on the concerns of today. Hence, I made a big decision to shift to a different industry and eventually transferred to Nexus Insurance Brokers as an authorized Financial Adviser.”

Echo is 31 years old. He was born on January 14, 1985 in Dagupan City to spouses Nestor, a policeman, and Filomena, an accountant, who are now enjoying their retirement years. He has one sister, Jumara Glenn Quijada-Araos, a Conservation Officer.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science major in Economics minor in Political Science at the University of the Philippines, he graduated with a General Weighted Average of 1.76 (falls short by 0.01 to graduate a Cum Laude). During his collegiate years, he was Chairperson of the University Student Council (USC) of UP Baguio and the UP Economics Society. He was recipients of the Dean Mateo Tupas Award for Academic Excellence and Leadership.

Doing more

He is Chairman of Tau Gamma Phi – Tau Gamma Sigma Triskelions’ Grand Fraternity – Sorority Triskelion International UAE (TI UAE), a fraternity founded at the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1968. “Since being organized here in the UAE in 2005, we have focused our human and material resources toward sending home distressed OFWs, conducting developmental programs and educational trainings here in the UAE and sustaining different Outreach Programs both here and in the Philippines. Our success as an international fraternity revolves around honor, respect and service even to non-Triskelions.”

“We also conduct free-of-charge competency training programs in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint and Excel), Adobe Photoshop, Basic Photography and Basic AutoCad, Financial Planning and Debt Management, Leadership Training, workshops on Making Competitive CVs and Tips on Answering Interview Questions and orientation on PAG-IBIG, SSS and POLO-OWWA services in partnership of course with POLO-OWWA Dubai. What we aim here is to increase the competency of our fellow Filipinos in the UAE job market and develop on them certain interests that they may just discover upon attending the programs.”

“We conduct regular bloodletting projects, the latest of which are the two bloodletting projects at Baraha Hospital Dubai by our own Triskelion International Sigma de UAE (Sorority) and at Ibrahim Hamad Obaidallah Hospital, Ras al Khaimah by our Triskelion International UAE Ras al Khaimah Chapter.”

“We also participate in UAE community sponsored projects like the annual Beat Diabetes Walkathon and certain Filipino concerts which bring delight to our kabayans. We also serve as one of the Organizing Committees of Philippine Independence Day (PID) celebration and the Bayanihan 2016.”

Giving others the chance

“Giving others the chance to live a better life is the reason that I found. So whatever comes your way, do not stop seeking for your purpose in life. Secondly, do not let yourself be changed from good to worse by life events, by the people you interact with or by the place you live in. Be who you really are, fight for what you believe in, find your purpose in life and make use of every opportunity you have to help others. After all, we only live once. Live the life you want to be remembered.”

“However, what gives me a great feeling right now here in the UAE is being able to use my influence as Chairman of Tau Gamma Phi/Sigma Triskelion International UAE to send ‘distressed OFWs’ back home, help certain OFWs having difficulty or problems here in the UAE and extend support to the Filipino community and even to UAE humanitarian missions. I think the best time to answer this question is when everything is said and done; when I can no longer finally move or do anything. It would just depend on who remembered or witnessed them.”