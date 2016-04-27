Abusive debt collectors can get jail term | Arrested by the police

Abusive debt collectors can get jail term

Atty. Barney, I humbly admit that due to my mismanagement of funds, I am unable to pay my credit cards and personal loans to different banks. I am not evading my obligations but the fact that I do not have enough money to pay the collectors is stressing me. Please advise what are my rights against collectors who threaten and insult me over the phone. Despite my objections, they don’t stop calling me in my mobile, work and house even at night time. Can I prevent them from telling my manager about my inability to pay my loans? – Louisa

If collecting agents are menacing you and your associates in the workplace despite your repeated demands not to do so, they may be liable under Articles 374 and 359 of the Penal Code.

Under Article 359 of UAE Federal Law No. 3 of 1987, as amended, a punishment of confinement for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding AED 10,000 or either punishment shall be inflicted on any person who obstructs a female in such a manner as to violate her prudence by word or deed.

Further, the malicious acts of your agent in calling your officemates regarding your confidential bank information is not just another violation of bank secrecy regulations but Article 374 of the UAE Penal Code as well, to wit:

“Article 374:

A punishment of confinement for a period not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding five thousand Dirhams shall be inflicted if libel or slander occurs over the telephone, or in the presence of the victim and of a third party.”

You should demand your banks to instruct their agents to cease and desist from menacing you and your associates. Advise them that you are keeping accurate records of all correspondence, including phone calls.

Arrested by the police

Atty. Barney, my brother was arrested by the police on his way home. We do not know the details of the case. Please advise what will happen after his arrest, during investigation and trial. We have no idea of the process here. – Carlos

The police authorities have the power to detain an arrested person for up to 48 hours to investigate. After the investigation, the police will refer the case to the public prosecutor who has the authority to initially detain a person for up to 21 days or grant bail. During the investigation, the public prosecutor may interview the accused and witnesses. When there is enough evidence, the investigation will be terminated and the case is endorsed to the court for trial. At this stage, you should get a copy of your brother’s indictment which details the legal definition of the crime as well as the applicable criminal laws so you can assist him with his defense.

For minor offenses such as bounced cheques, bail can be granted by the police but only before the case is referred to the prosecutor. Once the case is referred to the prosecutor, only him can grant the bail. For major offenses, bail can be granted by a public prosecutor only or by a judge, when the case is on trial.

When the judge receives the indictment, the date of the first hearing will be set. The rules of evidence are different from Philippine rules and the UAE court can consider all evidence, including hearsay. It is the judge’s discretion to consider the police and forensic reports.

The official language during the trial is Arabic and the court is not responsible for the translation of the proceedings. Your brother can represent himself (without the need of a lawyer) if the punishment imposable is not death or life imprisonment.

Emirates ID must be updated after marriage

Atty. Barney, we are both Filipinos and got married at the Philippine Embassy. We have just secured our authenticated NSO Marriage Certificate copy and I have changed my surname to that of my husband in my passport. What will be the effect of this in my Emirates ID? – Misty

You must apply for the issuance of a new Emirates ID Card since your surname has been changed pursuant to your marriage. If you had kept your maiden name, you do not need to replace your existing Emirates ID but must still visit the authority to register the update in your civil status with their system. Your husband will also have to visit the authority to have his records updated.