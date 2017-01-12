Abu Dhabi Police services app launched in capital

DUBAI – In an effort to provide the community with innovative and unconventional police services, the Abu Dhabi Police has recently launched a free mobile app, Abu Dhabi Police Services, which has access to 35 police services.LOCAL - Abu Dhabi

Available for both iOS and Android platforms, the app allows residents of the Emirate to access common police services just like the Dubai Police app. Users can also pay traffic fines, renew car registration and driving licenses, view traffic fines and schedule a drive test using the application.

The AD Police Service smartphone app, meanwhile, also includes options such as paying for Mawaqif parking, monitoring one’s speed and sending a message to someone blocking the user’s car.

In the past, the only app catering to police services was the Ministry of Interior’s application – MOI UAE. The latter app also includes civil defense, citizenship and residency services.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, commander-in-chief of AD Police, was quoted as saying by thenational.ae report that his department ensures the ongoing security and safety of the community by providing high quality police services to residents and citizens of the capital.

“We asked people what they liked and what they wish to see developed in the ADP smart application,” Al Romaithi said.

