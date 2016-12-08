Abu Dhabi employers can  now verify sick leave notes

DUBAI – If one is planning to make an excuse to leave or fake their sick leave notes in the capital, think twice because The Health Authority, Abu Dhabi (HAAD) has recently launched an online link that allows employers to verify sick leave notes.

The online link www.haad.ae/haad/tabid/1234/ default.aspx allows bosses to check the validity of sick leave notes and print them out without the need to contact or visit the HAAD office.

The link will redirect employers to a site where the reference number of the sick leave and Emirates ID number will be required.

The system is a web-based application that supports the issuance and attestation of sick leave certificates by medical committees at HAAD.

HAAD’s move will also allow patients to verify and check the status of their sick leave notes.

There are two types of sick leaves – short term and long term. Short term sick leaves are up to a maximum of seven days and are automatically approved by the e-sick leave system, and long term sick leaves extend to over seven days and are subject to the approval of medical committee members at HAAD.

Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, customer and community services manager at HAAD was quoted as saying in a gulfnews.com report that the e-sick leave verification system aims to curb sick leave fraud and allows employers to verify the authenticity of sick leave notes.

“[It will also provide] patients with access to know the status of their sick leave while maintaining their rights and confidentiality,” he added.

In an informal interview with Kabayan Weekly, Abu Dhabi-based Filipina Marjorie Jane Manansala said that the initiative by the health authority was definitely a smart move.

Manansala, working as a secretary, noted that there are instances that employees tend to make too many absences and eventually inform the management that they are sick with no proof to show.

“Yes, they [employees] provide certificates, but are these certificates legit?”

“The negative thing about it ay may mga employees din talagang may sakit and they couldn’t afford na magpa-check up. Minsan kinu-kwestyon pa sila ng boss nila since hindi sila makapag-pa check up [or makapag-present ng note],” the 24-year-old added.

Paula Munoz, 34, working for a construction company in Abu Dhabi, said that the new system is a warning for those people who make absences.

“And to be fair na rin. Lugi naman yung mga nag-aabsent na may sakit talaga na hindi makapag present ng note,” she added.

A Twitter user @JeSuisMush posted: “E-sick leave verification system launched in Abu Dhabi. [I] can’t fake it from now on [frowny face].

For his part, Kabayan Weekly’s Publisher Atallah Habib said that employers and bosses will at least feel at ease that those medical certificates are legitimate and not tampered with.

He also hopes that the health authority in Dubai will make a similar program.