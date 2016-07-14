ABS-CBN wala nang ibang mapiling game show host

Lolit Solis
Ako paHoy, wala na bang ibang game show host ang ABS-CBN?

Aba, sa pagbabalik pala ng Minute to Win It ng dos ay si Luis Manzano na naman ang host?

We have nothing against this very good host dahil mula pa man noon sa Deal or No Deal, hanggang sa Family Feud, winner ang galing ni Luis.

Baka lang kasi magsawa ang mga makakapanood sa kanya dahil daily show itong Minute then may weekend siyang ASAP, may The Voice Kids pa tapos may Family Feud pa.

Sa dami na siguro ng naipon ng anak nina Ate Vi at Edu, keri na nga nitong magpamilya ng bongga.

Ang tanong kasi papa Ambet, meron ba naman kasing ibang sasakto o babagay na host nang gaya ng husay at appeal ni Luis?

Anak na si Scarlet, damay sa intriga kina Vicky Belo at Hayden Kho

Hindi kami kasama sa mga nagtatanong kung bakit laging laman ng balita ang anak nina Dra. Vicky Belo at Hayden Kho na si Scarlet.

Aba’y nagkataon kasing famous celebrities ang parents nito at lagi itong kasama sa mga biyahe lalo na pag abroad, siyempre nadadamay sa publicity ang bata na sanay na sanay na sa mga tao.

Kasuwerte nga ng yaya niya dahil mula USA hanggang Europe, join ito sa biyahe dahil hindi puwedeng walang yaya ang bagets.

Recently ay iniintriga ang bata dahil napanood yata sa isang daily show sa ABS-CBN kung saan bawal daw dapat ang mga batang below 10 years old.

Naku, knowing mama Vicky, nagpa-exposure lang yun at hindi naman talaga nagbabad sa show. Pang-opening lang ang drama nun then babu na, hahahaha!

Andi Eigenmann dapat pangalanan ang nangmaliit sa ‘Ma’Rosa’

Kung ako si Andi Eigenmann papa Ambet, papangalanan ko ang sinasabing artista na diumano’y “minaliit” ang pelikulang Ma’Rosa at ang akting ng nanay niyang si Jacklyn Jose.

Aba, kahit ang mga ka-level nina Nora Aunor at Vilma Santos ay mahihiya sigurong pintasan ang Cannes winning movie dahil international yun at widely-acclaimed ng mga hindi basta-bastang mga tao at artista noh!

Natural kay Andi ang mag-react ng ganun para sa ina, pero mas maganda sana kung pinangalanan niya dahil nagmukha lang na ordinaryong bully o basher tuloy ang kung sinumang nagpapa-istar na iyan.

PBB housemates sa Vietnam titira

Pero bongga ang PBB ni Kuya huh!

Sa Vietnam lang naman tumungo ang mga naimbitahang celebrities (kaya pala mga celebrities para mas mayroon na silang recall) para ma-experience ang PBB.

Kasuwerte nga ring mga celebrities di ba? Well, sana ay gawin nga nilang mas exciting ang show at ipakita ang talento ng mga Pinoy.

Mayroon ng siyam na celebrities na naruruon na sa Vietnam at meron pa raw iba pang celebs na kinausap sina Kuya, in case raw na may mag-back-out o agad na mawala sa show.

Kung tama ang nakuha naming tsika, mayroong ding isang tv host-singer na pinag-iisipan na ring mag-join.

At meron pang isang beauty queen daw na nasa wait-list habang hinihintay ang pag-back-out ng iba.

Hmmm. . . Hindi naman kaya ikaw ang “wishing” diyan papa Ambet?

