ABS-CBN favored candidate si Mar Roxas sa huling presidential debate?

Binalot ng kontrobersya ang katatapos lang na ikatlong Presidential Debate na ginawa ng ABS-CBN sa patnugot ng Comelec.

Ang isa sa mga moderators ng event na si Karen Davila (alongside Tony Velasquez) ay matinding binatikos sa social media dahil umano sa sobra nitong pagtatanong ng personal sa “fast talk” portion nila ni Digong Duterte.

Kumpara raw sa sinasabing “favored” candidates nilang sina Mar Roxas at Grace Poe, ibang-iba raw ang “aura at mood” ng questioning sa numero uno pa ring lumalabas sa mga surveys sa pagka-Pangulo.

Kahit ang network ng ABS-CBN ay tinutuligsa rin sa pagbibigay nito umano ng malaking bentahe kay Mar na inaakusahang nabigyan ng mga tanong kaya raw very cool at kitang-kita ang preparasyon nito kumpara sa mga kalabang tumatakbo.

Dedma naman ang pamunuan ng network at nagpatakbo ng naturang last Presidential Debate dahil anila, nakita naman ng sambayanan ang kabuuan ng palabas at narinig ng mga tao ang dapat nilang marinig.

Well, ganun talaga. Laging mayroon at mayroong masasabi ang ilang sa tingin nila’y nadehado sila.

Ang hamon na nga lang diyan mga kabayan ay mas maging “vigilant and observant” ang lahat sa magaganap na halalan.

Basta kami, with or without the debates, we have already chosen our candidates dahil noon pa man, minarkahan na namin ang mga tinatawag naming salot sa lipunan who don’t deserve our sacred vote.

*****

Sarah Geronimo naghahanda na sa buhay may-asawa

Hmm, we are indeed intrigued by a friend’s relating a story about Sarah Geronimo’s “secret” education.

According to our friend, the Pop Royalty has engaged the services of some known chefs and housekeeping experts for her to learn the basics and the ins-and-outs of the fields.

“Mukhang naghahanda na talaga siya,” said our friend who at first thought of it as Sarah’s preparing for a role in a movie or soap.

“Pero wala naman siya talagang related project na gagawin. Gusto lang niya talagang matutong magluto, mag-ayos ng bahay at mag-decorate kaya’t one-on-one tutoring ang ginawa niya,” added our source.

Well, we vividly remember Sarah relating to us some press conferences ago that if she wants to settle down and becomes the “wife” that she is planning to be, “gusto ko handang-handa na ako at maipagmamalaki ako ng magiging mister ko.”

Ay. . . parte na kaya ito ng pagpaparamdam nila ni Matteo Guidicelli who, in a related interview, also said that he has to accept every job offers coming his way as he wants to have “enough and sufficient” comes marrying season.

Wow na wow. Wapak na wapak di ba?

*****

Release date ng movie nina John Lloyd Cruz at Jennylyn Mercado iniurong

Dahil sa sunod-sunod na pagpapalabas ng mga English movies na pawang mga Hollywood blockbusters, balitang ini-urong ang playdate ng “Just the 3 of Us” nina John Lloyd Cruz at Jennylyn Mercado under Star Cinema.

Ang April 27 showing nila ay naging May 11 na makakatapat naman ng kiddie biggie movie na “Angry Birds.” Iniwasan daw nila ang “Captain America: Civil War” although sinasabi namang hindi pa raw talaga tapos na tapos ang movie as reported.

In fact, halos araw-araw pa raw na nagsu-shooting sina Jen at Lloydie as proven by their social media posts.

Ang hindi raw natakot umurong at makatapat ng ibang Hollywood summer hits ay ang “This Time” nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre dahil as of this writing ay tuloy pa rin ang May 4 showing nito.

Hmmm. . . Sa tingin lang din namin, kahit one week apart ang agwat ng showing ng movies nila ay maapektuhan pa rin ang box-office receipts nila.

*****

Teleseryeng ‘Once Again,’ perfect timing para kay Aljur Abrenica

This May, GMA Network presents “Once Again,” a story that offers the enchanting promise of finding true love that would last forever – unconfined by time, circumstances and life itself.

May sahog na “reincarnation” theme, proud na proud na sinabi ni Aljur Abrenica sa amin na nasabik siya sa pagbabalik-TV at pagtatrabaho ng matagalan.

“Maganda ang role, perfect ang timing, bago ang leading-lady, fresh ang concept,” were some of the words described by Aljur about “Once Again” and on his leading lady and Philippine Fashion Muse Janie Gutierrez.

“Once Again” is a story of two people who fall in love with each other in spite of them being in two different social classes – Reign (Janine) a rich girl and Edgar (Aljur), a meek baker. With this, is the objection of Reign’s family that resulted to her being in an arranged marriage with Lukas (Phytos Ramirez), an elite bachelor in town. As Edgar and Reign fight their way through the tussle, all seem to spiral down into a horrifying end when the two lovers lose their lives – Edgar dies in a fight and Reign, due to a tragic accident.

Through the wonders of reincarnation, Reign now lives through Des and Edgar to Aldrin.

Joining the newest Kapuso love team are Jean Garcia as Madel Mateo; Sheryl Cruz as Agnes Carbonnel; Chanda Romero as Carmen Mateo; Joko Diaz as Lukas Carbonnel; Emilio Garcia as Tony Sanchez; Timmy Cruz as Nancy Sanchez; Thea Tolentino as Celeste Lacson and Jeric Gonzales as JV Sanchez. Playing special roles are respected TV and movies actors: Christopher de Leon as Ricardo Soriano; Bembol Roco as Romulo del Mundo; Irma Adlawan as Cecilia del Mundo; Sharmaine Arnaiz as Violeta Soriano and Phytos Ramirez as the young Lukas Carbonnel.

“Once Again” is under the helm of esteemed director Don Michael Perez with the creative team composed of Creative Director Roy Iglesias.