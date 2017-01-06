A Peaking Heart

Welcome 2017!!

My 2016 flew just very fast

Without having a time to listen the tune of my heart

I was very busy with things I couldn’t take for granted

A kind blessing, my prayers were being answered

I poured my life on here

And my spirit as well

What a wonderful year

would then it was

A great sign of blissful hope glowed during its start

In 2016 my life was full, amazing and blast

I never limit my heart to the calling of love

I rewarded myself to see and touch the horizon

Where my dreams unfurled

Intricate puzzle I solved

The universe was upon my side, I’ve learned

lots of lessons in life

Yet at times myself couldn’t deny

Behind my truthful smile

My heart painfully cries

I am still human, with many sighs

I allow myself to still search for the unknown

I believe in incompleteness, still was where I’d grown

Welcome 2017 and the whole year round

Where challenges and blessings abound

As 2016 sets to its end

I wish to bid farewell

I brought myself out from my wondrous shell

As I gazed up above, to that bountiful

amazing bright sky

I had many questions in my mind if what,

where and why?

How far is the distance from myself and I?

By: Helen Sarita