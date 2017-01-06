A Peaking Heart
Welcome 2017!!
My 2016 flew just very fast
Without having a time to listen the tune of my heart
I was very busy with things I couldn’t take for granted
A kind blessing, my prayers were being answered
I poured my life on here
And my spirit as well
What a wonderful year
would then it was
A great sign of blissful hope glowed during its start
In 2016 my life was full, amazing and blast
I never limit my heart to the calling of love
I rewarded myself to see and touch the horizon
Where my dreams unfurled
Intricate puzzle I solved
The universe was upon my side, I’ve learned
lots of lessons in life
Yet at times myself couldn’t deny
Behind my truthful smile
My heart painfully cries
I am still human, with many sighs
I allow myself to still search for the unknown
I believe in incompleteness, still was where I’d grown
Welcome 2017 and the whole year round
Where challenges and blessings abound
As 2016 sets to its end
I wish to bid farewell
I brought myself out from my wondrous shell
As I gazed up above, to that bountiful
amazing bright sky
I had many questions in my mind if what,
where and why?
How far is the distance from myself and I?
By: Helen Sarita
