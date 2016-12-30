A Christmas Truce for all

In 1914, during the Great War — or World War I as we call it today — the British and French armies were manning the 27-mile Western Front fiercely defending French territory from the advancing German Army. Across the British and French trenches, as near as 200 feet away, the Germans were dug in. What separated the opposing armies was a place called “No Man’s Land.”

On Christmas Eve, one of the most incredible — and unusual — events in human history took place: the Germans started placing candles on trees on “No Man’s Land.” Lit with candles, the “Christmas” trees looked awesome. The Germans began singing Christmas songs and the British and French troops responded by singing too. Soon the entire “No Man’s Land” turned into a symphonic Christmas celebration. The Germans proposed a “Christmas truce” and the French and British troops accepted.

The memorable event was detailed in a book, titled “Silent Night,” written by Stanley Weintraub. He wrote: “Signboards arose up and down the trenches in a variety of shapes. They were usually in English, or — from the Germans — in fractured English. ‘YOU NO FIGHT, WE NO FIGHT’ was the most frequently employed German message. Some British units impoverished ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ banners and waited for a response. More placards on both sides popped up.”

By Christmas morning, “No Man’s Land” was filled with fraternizing soldiers, sharing rations and gifts, singing and more solemnly burying their dead. Soon they were even playing soccer, mostly with impoverished balls. According to one account, “proper burials took place as soldiers from both sides mourned together and paid their respects.”

When the generals heard about the “Christmas truce,” they were aghast and ordered their soldiers to start shooting at each other. The soldiers resumed shooting but most of them — for several days — aimed their rifles at the sky and the stars. In some sectors, the truce continued until New Year’s Day. After all, how can “friends” shoot at each other?

What was ironic was that earlier in the autumn of 1914, Pope Benedict XV called for an official truce between the warring governments. The Papal plea was ignored. After the “Christmas Truce,” the embarrassed British commanders vowed that a truce should not happen again. However, in 1916, an “Easter Truce” happened on the Eastern Front.

On November 21, 2005, Alfred Anderson, aged 109, the last veteran of that “Christmas Truce,” died at his home in Angus, Scotland. Anderson was 18 years old on December 25, 1914, when British, French, and German troops climbed out of their trenches along the dreaded Western Front and walked across the blood-soaked “No Man’s Land” to shake hands. Anderson decorated with France’s highest honor, the Legion d’Honneur, never forgot that moment in his life when he celebrated Christmas with his enemies in “No Man’s Land.” Indeed, it was a singular moment in history that has yet to be repeated.

As we celebrate Christmas this year, we reflect on conflicting situations around the world where “truce” — or peace — is needed. But most importantly, we need a truce in our own backyard with the communist insurgents and Muslim separatists.

Last December 21, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral truce with the New People’s Army (NPA) for Christmas. “It’s time for the cessation of hostilities. You can come down, be with your family, enjoy the celebrations and we will pray together,” he said during an address to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Manila. The truce will be observed between December 23-27and December 31–January 2. But the NPA has not responded yet. However, they are expected to honor the ceasefire as they had since it was founded in 1968. As to why the ceasefire will be lifted between December 28 – January 1, no explanation was given. Duterte also extended the invitation to other rebel groups, including the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Prospects for a lasting peace

Although the “Christmas truce” provides limited time for peace for Filipinos during the Christmas season, wouldn’t it be nice for the feuding forces to extend the “ceasefire” for an indefinite period where all the parties could work together to achieve a lasting peace?

It happened in Korean peninsula in 1953 when China and North Korea signed the Korean War Truce with the United Nations and South Korea, why can’t it happen in the Philippines today? What is so difficult that we Filipinos cannot settle our own differences?

The Filipinos have suffered too long. Let’s give truce a chance.

Article By: Perry Diaz (PerryDiaz@gmail.com)