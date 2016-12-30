“Do as I say and not as I do.” Does this strike a familiar note? Or better yet, “Follow what I say, not what I do.”

Today, one hears and laments the fact that there is a crisis in leadership. Not that there are no leaders available. The truth is many either aspire for or no one is willing to take the challenge of leadership. However, the basic issue is – what type of leaders elicit the support and bring out the best in his followers?

Leadership cannot be detached from power. Thus, it is imperative for a leader to know how to handle his power. I, for one, believe there are really two types of leadership power existing in this world today. The first one is the type of power that corrupts and the other is the power that influences the behavior of others without violating people’s free moral choice.

A leader has to show the way – being in front leading, not at the back, pulling the led. A leader has to demonstrate the right and correct way by his example. He is not a crab-mentalist; he pushes rather than pulls. The desired paths to be followed are made known to the follower by the leader’s exemplary conduct and by suggesting ‘follow me’ instead of pushing the follower into the desired activity. Helping his followers to achieve their respective maximum potentialities is the key to an effective leadership.

It is explicable therefore; that a leader has to have also the characteristics of a teacher to his followers, thus, the highest type of leadership is ‘leadership by example’. The leader must embody the very values he is advocating. Before there can be transformation in his organization, he must transform first himself. This transformation has to lead him to the realization of his goals, not for his own benefits, rather for the benefit of the common people.

And so, I pose;

‘A change from within’.

Article By: Maribel Serafica-Arellano