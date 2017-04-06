A blast in Albay

We had a blast last weekend at Legaspi, Albay during the opening of the first ever 2D Congresional Cup, upon the invitation of Congressman Joey Salceda.

The former Albay Governor who is known for producing and sponsoring several events (from beauty pageants to sports and tourism events, etc..) to give fun and involve his constituents has invited through us, PBA superstar James Yap and Tanduay White 2017 Calendar Girl Karla Mitzki, to be part of the opening ceremonies last April 1.

The event not only attracted local and foreign tourists, but generated a wider buzz among sports enthusiasts, especially the basketball aficionados, for it is the first time for most of us to witness a sporting event that is participated in by around 168 teams, with an almost 10,000 basketball players and coaching staff.

“It’s summer time. People here in Albay are used to this kind of events. Hayaan muna natin ang mga intrigahan sa politics, let us give people their due kahit man lang sa ganitong paraan,” said the well-loved Congressman from the second district of the province.

The two-month long basketball event is divided into various divisions and big prizes are at stake. The divisions are: junior, senior, open and LGU’s that also boast of their impressive line-up of players and muses.

James himself could not believe what he witnessed. As he said, “madami na akong nasalihan na sporting events before I became a professional PBA player, but this one is one of a kind. It’s very inspiring and encouraging.”

Congressman Salceda did not only do it for his district and for Albay province but also involved those who wish to share their skills and talents in the sport. Some teams even hired “imports” (former PBA players and foreigners) and pay them just to make sure, every game is a must watch.

***

Aljur Abrenica is being talked about not for his projects in the biz but for his lack of it.

Just very recently, he was the subject of this friend of ours’ reminder to his reportedly balance payment for the house sold to him years back.

It came as an intriguing news item especially now that Aljur has no project to depend upon from for him to pay such a debt.

Last month, he got into this family controversy when he reportedly and allegedly favored his partner Kylie Padilla to move into their house and let his mother and sister and even brother Vin to look for their own places to live in?

And as we write this, there’s this news on his supposedly GMA 7 “expired” contract which the GMA 7 did not renew.

Hala, there’s this rumor pa on his being replaced by a newbie hunk for this very interesting project due to his non-communication with the businessmen-producers who want his services?

Tsk, tsk, tsk..

****

Dalawa sa maiinit na issues sa showbiz ang kinabibilangan ng dalawang taong malapit na malapit sa amin.

Una na diyan ang isyu kay papa Jobert Sucaldito na tinuluyan na nga nina Erik Santos at Erickson Raymundo na sampahan ng mga kaso dahil sa mga facebook posts ng huli laban sa dalawa.

Nagbigay na rin ng kanyang opisyal na pahayag si papa Jobs at ang kanyang abugadong si Atty. Ferdie Topacio.

Hindi pa rin naiwasan ni papa Jobs na magbigay ng kanyang saloobin kina Sam Milby at K Brosas kung bakit kailangan pa raw itong “personal” na sumama sa pag-file ng kaso laban sa kanya, pati na si Richard Poon na naglitanya rin ng suporta niya sa management outfit.

Ilan lamang iyan sa mga artistang natulungan din naman ni papa Jobz noong araw.

Pero ganun talaga ang buhay. At ngayong nasa tamang venue na ang demandahan, we will still hope and pray na very soon ay sa positibo mauuwi ang justice na hinahanap ng mga concerned and one day, lahat ng involved ay tatawanan lang ang mga ito na tila isang masamang bangungot o panaginip.

****

Ang isa pang napakalapit sa amin, si Kiefer Ravena, na literal din naming inalagaan noong mga 3-6 years old ito ay matapang ding hinaharap kasama ang pamilya niya sa isyung kinasasangkutan niya.

Na-entrap nga sa isang operation ang suspek na umano’y nangingikil ng pera kay Kiefer kapalit ng mga impormasyon sa kung sino ang nag-upload ng mga sinasabing malalaswang photos ng kilalang basketball player.

Kung noong unang nasangkot ang bagets sa kagayanang isyu ay parang pinalipas lang nila ito, this time na kahit ang nobya niyang si Alyssa Valdez ay dinadamay ng mga netizens o bashers, Kiefer has to stand and fight for his right.

Naaawa kami kay Kief dahil ikinabit sa kanya ang imahe ng “kalaswaan” nang dahil sa kagayang iskandalo, pero mas paniniwalaan namin ang magandang “values at pagpapalaki” ng kanyang mga magulang sa kanya at mga kapatid niya.

At gaya ng marami pang iba na nakakakilala kay Kiefer, never namin at all pinaniwalaan ang ganung iskandalo. Kaya’t ngayong nasa tamang hukuman na rin ito, we will continue to pray na mabigyan ng tamang hustisya ang lahat.

As Kief aptly put it, “I believe in our justice system. I know this too will have its end but it will never make me the lesser person some people would want me to be. For now, I will continue to focus on my basketball training and playing.”