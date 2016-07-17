Junie Sorsano: Vlogger with a heart

Age: 38

Height: 5’3”

Current Location: Dubai

Philippine Hometown: Leganes, Iloilo

Hobbies: Cooking, watching movies and video blogging

One of the successful video bloggers based in Dubai, Junie, is our Branded Pinoy this week. He has been covering events, such as concerts, and feature them in his vlog. His humor and way of vlogging help him accomplish his career. He has thousands of followers in YouTube and other social media. He has also featured some Filipino and non-Filipino cuisines in his channel.

What’s inside your bag?

I am a less complicated person when it comes to carrying a bag. I just merely carry my phone and charger, two planners, calling card holder, sunglasses, cap, DSLR and extra clothes, especially during summer where we normally easily get sweat.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

Ever since, I’ve been a fan of iPhone. Currently, I am using my iPhone 5 for my video blogging, and sometimes Canon EOS 70D. I also have Samsung laptop that I am using for video editing.

What’s inside your closet?

I love wearing T-shirts, so mostly are just T-shirts that are arranged as per color, plus few pants. I also collect jackets and caps.

What is your style of clothing?

I love wearing casual clothing most of the time. You can barely see me wearing formal attire, unless there is a big occasion that requires me to wear it. I can say that I am a home buddy type, so definitely short pants, simple shirt and sleeper at home will do.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

I am not very particular in terms of brands. I wear whatever is comfortable and with minimal or very simple design. I am very sensitive when it comes to tag price. I do buy expensive brands, but I don’t wear it like on regular days. I have many collections of different brands, but I can’t say there’s a particular brand that represents my fashion sense.

What is your favorite perfume?

I really love the scent of Armani Code by Giorgio Armani, it has an oriental spicy scent. Also, it has a shade of bergamot and lemon with some kind of star anise, olive blossom and guaiac notes. I prefer not so strong perfumes.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

Adidas and Fila are among my favorite brands when we talk about shoes. Based on my experience, their shoes could really give you a good quality and comfortable experience.

Are you a shopaholic?

No. Very seldom I buy things, but once I go shopping I buy like there is no more tomorrow.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

Most of the time, I only go to malls if I already have sufficient budget, then I buy whatever is necessary for any occasion and personal thought, and definitely I will look for the quality and reasonable price. For me, you can’t buy if you have no savings – which means you need to create a budget first.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I don’t have much ritual for my skin. I just need to have ideal hours of sleep, drink plenty of water, good exercise and eat healthy food.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

A Branded Pinoy for me is someone who knows his/her priorities in life. Cost of living should not exceed his/her means. We are Filipinos and we are always capable of adjusting to our situation and in any circumstances. What makes me proud of being a Pinoy in abroad is that we have the heart to be a blessing to others, especially to our kabayans. That’s the reason why I have my Buhay sa Dubai video blog in YouTube. I like sharing tips and information, and share my real personal experiences here in Dubai through videos, which I believe is a big help to others on how to live and conform with the place.