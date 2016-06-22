HE was one of the presidentiables who uplifted the spirit of the Freedom of Information (FOI) advocates by showing his support for the enactment of the long overdue bill.
President-elect Rodrigo Duterte first showed his concern to the media when he threatened to boycott the first leg of PiliPinas Debates in Cagayan de Oro City if local media will be barred from covering it.
He said local media should be given equal treatment as that of Manila-based media organizations, and be spared from discrimination.
“Kaya nga ako tumatakbong president because I want people from the provinces to be given equal treatment,” Duterte was quoted as saying in a February philstar.com report.
He further raised the hopes of the people believing in the FOI when he promised during the presidential debate in Cebu City on March 20 that he will surely make the FOI bill a law if he becomes the President of the Philippines.
Aside from Duterte, his rivals, Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senator Grace Poe and former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, also promised the same.
Duterte reiterated his commitment to transparency when he was still leading the presidential race last month, and said he will issue on his first day in Malacanang as President an executive order to implement FOI – that is if the lawmakers are not keen in passing the proposed law.
Reports had it that Duterte promised to allow the media greater access to government documents so the people would know if a public transaction has anomalies.
He also said that he is willing to order executive offices and local governments to open up their documents for scrutiny.
Duterte even urged the media to be vigilant and to expose anomalous or questionable government transactions.
But just recently, the tide drifting situation between the media people and Duterte changed. The media, which saw a companion in Duterte after the tough-taking outgoing Mayor of Davao City gave them everything they want to know and hear – as Duterte says whatever he wants to say – now sees an apparent nemesis in him.
Earlier this month, Duterte drew flak after he wolf-whistled a female television reporter during a press conference.
Many have said that the incoming president violated the landmark Women Development Code of Davao City, which Duterte himself signed. But he defended himself and said he didn’t find his action to be a violation of such city ordinance as it was a freedom of expression.
Duterte was also heavily criticized last month for saying that some of the journalists who were killed had received payoffs or had criticized excessively.
Asked what he would do to combat impunity for crimes of violence against journalists, Duterte replied: “Just because you’re a journalist you are not exempted from assassination if you’re a son of a b****.”
Referring to corrupt journalists, he added: “Most of those killed, to be frank, have done something. You won’t be killed if you don’t do anything wrong,” He also said that people who defame are not protected by the constitution from violent repercussions.
Duterte made his comments about journalists at the news conference in Davao City to announce the members of his cabinet.
This outraged Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a global media watchdog, and urged the Philippine media to boycott Duterte’s press conferences until he issues a formal public apology.
RSF also called for legal action against Duterte.
“Not only are these statements unworthy of a president but they could also be regarded as violations of the law on defamation or even the law on inciting hatred and violence,” said Benjamin Ismaïl, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.
“Duterte should nonetheless be pleased by the existence of these laws because without them he would also be exposed to violent repercussions, according to his own words. We urge organizations that represent the media to not overlook comments of this kind and to bring lawsuits. We also urge the media to boycott the Duterte administration’s news conferences until the media community gets a public apology,” he added.
Unfazed by the boycott called for by RSF, Duterte said he will not issue an apology, and even said to the media that “if you do not like it, fine.”
Duterte, instead, urged the media to follow RSF’s call to boycott him, and said: “It will be good you will disappear . . . I urge you to make this your last trip to Davao City. Do not threaten me. I said I’m ready to lose the presidency, my honor or my life. Just do not f*** with me.”
He further urged the media to make history in Malacañang by not covering his inauguration on June 30.
“I don’t need you. I would tell the Cabinet to avoid you,” he said.
With only a few days left to Duterte’s oath-taking, and with the conflict between him and the media, the FOI is at stake.
Let’s see what will happen to his promise of support to the much-delayed anti-corruption measure.
