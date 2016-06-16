ABA opens Inter-Color Season 5

Dubai – Architects Basketball Association (ABA) recently opened the much anticipated 2016 ABA Season with the main tournament – Inter-Color Season 5, at the GEMS Wellington International School in Dubai.

Architect Josh Claveria, ABA chairman, along with the other officers, Architects Junar Aquino, Anthony Apolinario, Don Hatamosa, Arman Cases, Benjie San Juan and Philip Balangatan, introduced the nine participating teams during the opening.

Apple Ann Malapo hosted the event and did the honor of crowning Lyca Castro as Best Muse.

ABA, a non-profit organization exclusive for architects, opened the tournament to cater the members of the group.

“ABA acts as a venue for continued interaction among architects and fellow professionals through the sport whilst maintaining its heartfelt commitment to the society through charity works, social drives and community awareness programs,” said Claveria.

The games are being held every Thursday night, 7 p.m. onwards, at the Gems Wellington School. JC