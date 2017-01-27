Over 850 warriors test their mettle at Wadi Adventure in Al Ain

Al Ain — Over 850 local and international participants competed in the 12th edition of the iconic Wadi Adventure Race Series (WAR12), which took place at the Middle East’s first man-made whitewater rafting, kayaking, surfing and wakeboarding destination, Wadi Adventure-Al Ain on Saturday, January 14.

Arriving at the crack of dawn, participants started registering and receiving their Goodie Bags, Electronic Timing Chips from Premier Online and WAR12 T-Shirt supported by Gold’s Gym and Premier Online from the Wadi Adventure Registration before making their way to an energetic warm–up session that prepped them before heading over to the Red Bull Arch starting point.

The nail biting build-up; WAR12 was split into three grueling race courses (5KM, 10KM and 15KM) providing challengers the opportunity to test their physical limits and conquering along the way a series of over 25 indeterminate obstacles like climbing ropes, hauling heavy-duty sand bags, crawling under barbed wires, plunging into ice-filled water before reaching the finish line.

The 10KM race which was again extended to a Full loop course and especially incorporated with a bunch of new obstacles proved to be the highlight of the day, adding more zest to the popular racing event.

“Extreme obstacle racing is one of the newest fitness trends and Wadi Adventure Race (WAR) 12 proved to be a thrilling spectacle as it mastered at testing the inner fortitude and determination of its participants in a fun and friendly environment,” stated Chief Project Officer for Tamouh Investments Group and General Manager-Wadi Adventure, Saif Al Bloushi.

Eighteen podium winners from the Men’s and Women’s categories were awarded with medals and trophies.

The event was followed by lots of fun and entertaining activities hosted by Universal Hospital, Al Ain Raceway, Gold’s Gym, Tamra Event and Spirit of Adventure – Kids Zone leading to buffet and raffle draw.

With WAR12 coming to a successful end, Wadi Adventure Race series has undoubtedly become one the top most challenging obstacle races in the UAE.

