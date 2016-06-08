Filipinos told: Settle debts before leaving UAE

Dubai – Are you planning to leave the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without paying your debts? Think twice as it would catch up with you.

This was what happened to some 20 Filipino expats who were barred from leaving Dubai airports.

According to Consul Ferdinand Flores, these Filipinos were stopped by the Immigration officials while transiting at the Dubai International Airport due to previous records.

“These are people who already had a history or a record in any of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries, it doesn’t have to be particularly Dubai,” Flores told Kabayan Weekly.

He said if a person had any type of pending case filed against him in any of the GCC countries as far as five years ago, it is most likely that their records are still on the system.

Most of the cases, according to Flores, were financial related where they did not pay the money they had borrowed from banks or from an individual.

These cases, according to Assistance to Nationals officer Ronnie Napao, were recorded by the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) office in Dubai from January to May this year.

“The moment you fly with Etihad, Emirates, any of the GCC countries’ airline, naka-flag ka na d’yan. You are already on their system. Kung may utang ka sa isang GCC country, huli ka rin sa ibang GCC country. Yan ang nangyayari sa marami sa kanila,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said.

According to Flores, the apprehended Filipinos were surprised as they did not expect to be stopped even though they were just transiting through Dubai airport. Most of them came from Europe and had a layover at the airport to get to their next flight.

With this, Deputy Consul General Giovanni Palec urged Filipinos in the country to clear themselves of any type of liabilities “before they decide to leave the country for good . . . otherwise, it would catch up to them.”

Palec shared an example where a Filipino was stopped at Doha International Airport while transiting to go to Canada last year.

“The man was brought to Dubai as he had a bounced cheque case. After he faced his case here, clearing it . . . depending what charges he was given, he would be allowed to leave the country,” he shared.

Palec further shared that this was not the first time it happened. Another Filipino man was stopped at Abu Dhabi international airport while transiting there from Europe and was brought to Dubai for the same reason, also last year.

He said the GCC countries have a system in place, an understanding, to help each other in catching people who run away from their debts in the region.

“Clear [muna] ang mga liabilities lalo na sa mga loans because eventually they don’t know kung kelan sila dadaan dito or in any of the GCC countries,” he added.

The Philippine Embassy also shared the same advice to Filipinos in the emirates.

“. . . follow the rules, this is what we have been constantly reiterating to our fellow kababayans . . . Kung may utang ka, magbayad ka. Kung meron kang kasong ongoing, huwag kang aalis ng bansa kasi mahaharang ka talaga, kapag nag-overstay ka, pay your overstay first before you leave the country,” said Vice Consul Rowena Daquipil.

“Kahit stop over ka lang dito [sa Abu Dhabi] mahaharang talaga sila . . . Follow the rules, most especially now na magra-Ramadan na din . . . we should follow their culture and tradition,” she added. Kabayan Weekly. With reports from Ryan Thomas Namia