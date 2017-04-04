Over 8,000 football enthusiasts expected to attend EFB

DUBAI – A football match that will bring different Bollywood celebrities and treat the audience to a “unique match” is set to take place on May 19.

The Entertainment and Football with Bollywood (EFB) will fuse Bollywood, entertainment and sports in a one-day event where Hindi stars (Bollywood Superstars Strikers XI) will clash against the local Dubai team (Dubai Dashers XI).

Over 8,000 football enthusiasts will not only enjoy the thrilling match but will also be treated with musical performances.

“EFB has been conceptualized to cater to UAE’s love for Bollywood and football and this event would be a perfect combination providing equal doses of both.

“Sports has no boundaries and is an effective medium to unite various nationalities to enjoy a singular passion and there couldn’t have been a better place than UAE for the inaugural edition of this event,” Arvind Rajpoot, director of Meher Miracles, said.

For his part, Hessa Al Kous, director for events department at the Dubai Sports Council, said that they are pleased to cooperate for the success of the event.