Only 7 villages comply with chismis law

DUBAI — Seven villages in Binalonan, Pangasinan are now following an ordinance punishing individuals who gossip.

Under the “anti-chismis policy”, violators will face fines of P300 for the first offense, P500 for the second offense, and P1,000 for the third offense, on top of community service.

Villages that are observing the policy are barangays Capas, Moreno, Pasileng Sur, Cili, Vacante, San Felipe Central, and Dumayat.

Barangay Captain Danilo Tabucol Sr. was quoted as saying that gossiping sometimes leads to conflicts in their area. “Rumors don’t bring any good at all,” he said.

By: Jamie Marie Elona