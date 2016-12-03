Over 60 attend PCG’s prostate cancer awareness forum

DUBAI – More than 60 members of the Filipino community in the Emirate and the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) staff attended the forum on prostate cancer or carcinoma of the prostate last week.

Held at the PCG’s premises, the forum was hosted by the Consulate and in coordination with the Filipino Ladies of Dubai.

Guest speakers who graced the event were Michael Siladan, a registered nurse and Medical Training Specialist of Emirates Airline, Dubai and president of the Philippine Healthcare Professionals Association in Dubai; and Alfonso Vincent Torres, Primary Care Physician and Chairman of Prevention and Control of Infection Committee in Primary Health Care, Dubai Medical District, Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The forum tackled the basic symptoms of prostate cancer, its causes, risk factors and some of the preventive measures.

Prostate cancer’s cells may spread from the prostate to other parts of the body particularly the bone and lymph nodes.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in later stages it can lead to difficulty in urinating, blood in the urine, or pain in the pelvis, back or when urinating.

An open forum was also held where participants requested clarification on the myths and misconception associated with prostate cancer.

In his closing remarks, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes recalled the previous health awareness forums such as those held in commemoration of Alzheimer’s Day, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and ADHD Awareness Week.

He reiterated the Consulate’s vision to reach out to the community and spread awareness on health issues and its impact on society and public policy.

Cortes also encouraged all males to consider strongly prostate cancer screening, particularly those 40-year-old and above.