55th Hypermarket of Nesto inaugurated in Fujairah

For more than a decade, Nesto Hypermarket has been a name that is synonymous with trust, confidence, and credibility among the retails shoppers across UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. Starting on a modest scale in 2004, Nesto Hypermarket has spread over the Middle East with an enviable chain of 55 hypermarkets that cater to millions of shoppers today. Nesto Hypermarket maintains a steadfast focus on offering quality products at affordable prices. Owned and operated by the highly reputed Western International group, the Nesto Hypermarket retail chain is now all set to add another jewel to its crown.

Sprawled over more than 63,000 square feet of floor space in Fujairah Mall, on 1st Floor, Near Fujairah Hospital – Nesto Hypermarket opened its doors to eager customers on 23 Aug, 2017. From freshly baked food along with premium Arabic sweets to farm-fresh vegetables and fruits to the latest models from international brands in electronics and gadgets, the new Nesto Hypermarket has a multitude of departments. The wide range includes Grocery Food/Non-Food, Helath and Beauty, Roastery (dry fruits and nuts), Frozen & Dairy, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, Fish, Butcher, Household/Electronics, and Watch/Clock. Besides, the hypermarket also caters to all the discerning culinary needs of its customers through its Deli, Bakery, and the Hot Food department. The new Nesto Hypermarket also offers shoppers with free parking facilities, making it convenient for shoppers to visit from the outer Emirates as well.

The grand opening of the 55th retail chain of Nesto Hypermarket was done by the hands of Mr. Abdullah Sayeed Bin Khalaf – Manager of Municipality Food section, and Mr. Basheer Kp, Chairman of the Western International Group in the presence of the Nesto group directors Mr. Siddique P & Mr. Jamal KP. The presence of other dignitaries and key officials of the group also graced the occasion.