513 mountain bikers ride together in Hatta

DUBAI – Over 500 mountain bikers gathered over the weekend to participate in the Annual Get Together Ride 2017 at Hatta Mountain Biking (MTB) Trail Centre.

Organized by the UAE MTB Jumeirah group, beginners to advanced mountain bikers cycled the area last Friday, March 31 to celebrate the group’s eighth anniversary

Frankie Boton, the group’s founder, said that they were only expecting 250 riders but ended up double the number of participants.

“Regarding sa turn-out, it was unexpected kasi pinagbasehan namin last year which was more than 200 lang umattend kaya ang pinaghandaan lang din namin ay 250, maximum ay 300. Kaso umabot sya ng 513 na nagparehistro at di pa kasama dyan yung mga ibang members na may mga kasamang pamilya at mga bata,” he told Kabayan Weekly.

The Filipino added that some of them arrived to the area as early as Thursday night, coming in from different Emirates.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, all riders, from newbies to seasoned, rode together at the designated trail designed for everyone.

Participants and visitors alike were given shirts, a bag of biking goodies, and a packed lunch all thanks to generous sponsors and donors such as the Dubai Municipality/Government of Dubai, Ride Bike Shop, and Magicshine by Jessie Cruz.

Supported by the Dubai Sports Council, Boton said that he was very thankful for the huge turnout and the many biking communities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for being there.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako ng marami sa pinakitang kooperasyon at partisipasyon mula sa aming biking community, pati na rin po sa mga sponsors namin na walang sawang sumusuporta sa bawat event namin,” he said.

The Filipino shared that his group recently won the Favorite Pinoy Organization in the UAE plum which was conducted by the UAE’s Filipino Radio Station, Tag 91.1 FM.

Humbled by the honor, Boton said that he was very proud of the achievement they had made as a group and believed that their continued efforts to host such events will leave an impact in the country.

Present at the event were Filipino Club (FilClub) of the Dubai and the Northern Emirates Chairman, Tata Dayot, and Vice Chairman, Ericsson Reyes.

Impressed by the turnout, Reyes said that he was amazed by the number of Filipinos who love biking. It was also the first time he saw a huge number of members in one organization.

Together with Dayot, he judged the group’s competition for the best in jersey which was won by team FRBE among 16 different teams who have participated.

A raffle draw was also conducted where two people would have a chance to win mountain bikes from HQ Adventure and Dubai Municipality (Hatta).

Boton shared that UAE MTB Jumeirah will be taking part in a mountain biking even in Oman on April 14. Meanwhile, the next event lined by them would be in May 2017.

“Our next event na i-ho-host namin [UAE MTB Jumeirah] ay ang XC Race na gaganapin sa buwan ng Ramadan, mga last week na ng May 2017,” he explained.