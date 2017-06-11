Over 50,000 UAE companies face hefty fines

DUBAI – Over 50,000 companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are facing hefty fines due to incomplete work permit registrations or late renewals, an official from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) revealed.

A total of 141,500 fines have been issued, according to Undersecretary of Human Resources at the Ministry, Saif Al Suwaidi, which is about 15 percent of the total number of companies recorded in the Ministry’s database.

“Nonetheless, those who failed to adhere are advised to approach the ministry and pay the reduced sums following the Cabinet’s recent decree to cut all fines to AED 2,000 per worker,” he mentioned.

It was announced that the Ministry would not be releasing additional work permits if establishments have failed to settle their dues.

Under the recent Cabinet’s Decree, MOHRE has decided to reduce the amount of fines on work permits and labor contracts with a maximum cap of AED 2,000.

Those who have failed to provide the worker’s employment contract to the ministry beyond the grace period of 60 days from the date of entry or residence status modification, will be fined at AED 100 for each delayed month and up to a maximum of AED 2,000.

Not renewing work permits within the 60 days grace period would get a fine of AED 200 for each delayed month and up to a maximum of AED 2,000.

Previously, the fines were AED 500 for each delayed month without stating a maximum limit amount of fine.

Meanwhile, failing to renew the mission work permit labor contract within seven days from its expiry date would face a fine of AED 100 for each delayed day and up to a maximum of AED 2,000. The fine previously did have a maximum limit.