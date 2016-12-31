500 Dubai airport taxis to get free Wi-Fi, smart screens

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
Local NewsNEWS
567
0
sample-ad

DUBAI – In an agreement signed by the telecom firm du with Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), 500 Dubai airport cabs will be equipped with free internet and smart screens.

The report by the thenational.ae stated that the cabs will be fitted out with these “soon.”

“Our cooperation with du to provide internet and smart screens across our Dubai airports fleet embodies the Smart Dubai strategy to bring innovation and smart living to Dubai,” Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, was quoted as saying in the report.

The smart screens will display RTA’s services and give visitors information about the Emirate.

“Moreover, this service will offer customers transparency when it comes to the cost of the journey prior to departing,” Al Ali said.

The media report cited the state news agency that the move is part of the RTA’s plans to provide innovative services for its customers in time for Expo 2020.

Meanwhile, last October, the TransAD in the capital has announced that they will start to roll out smart Wi-Fi services in the taxis in Abu Dhabi last November and to be completed by the middle of next year.

Article By: Ryan Thomas Namia

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. lovely shez
    Reply

    FXrJBm You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice website . To grow mature is to separate more distinctly, to connect more closely. by Hugo Von Hofmannsthal.

  7. tsx 500
    Reply

    Magnificent website. Lots of helpful information here. I’аm sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you to your sweat!

  12. MI vs DD
    Reply

    This awesome blog is obviously entertaining and also amusing. I have discovered a bunch of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  14. baby
    Reply

    This excellent website certainly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  15. blowout
    Reply

    Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  23. oklahoma city seo
    Reply

    This unique blog is no doubt educating as well as diverting. I have picked up a bunch of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!

  24. ar condicionado sp
    Reply

    Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  41. people counting
    Reply

    IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this weblog. Thank you, I will try and check back much more often. How regularly you update your internet web site?

  45. Yacht Charter Greece
    Reply

    whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of people are searching around for this information, you could help them greatly.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.