500 Dubai airport taxis to get free Wi-Fi, smart screens

DUBAI – In an agreement signed by the telecom firm du with Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), 500 Dubai airport cabs will be equipped with free internet and smart screens.

The report by the thenational.ae stated that the cabs will be fitted out with these “soon.”

“Our cooperation with du to provide internet and smart screens across our Dubai airports fleet embodies the Smart Dubai strategy to bring innovation and smart living to Dubai,” Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, was quoted as saying in the report.

The smart screens will display RTA’s services and give visitors information about the Emirate.

“Moreover, this service will offer customers transparency when it comes to the cost of the journey prior to departing,” Al Ali said.

The media report cited the state news agency that the move is part of the RTA’s plans to provide innovative services for its customers in time for Expo 2020.

Meanwhile, last October, the TransAD in the capital has announced that they will start to roll out smart Wi-Fi services in the taxis in Abu Dhabi last November and to be completed by the middle of next year.

Article By: Ryan Thomas Namia