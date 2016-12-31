500 Dubai airport taxis to get free Wi-Fi, smart screens

DUBAI – In an agreement signed by the telecom firm du with Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), 500 Dubai airport cabs will be equipped with free internet and smart screens.
The report by the thenational.ae stated that the cabs will be fitted out with these “soon.”
“Our cooperation with du to provide internet and smart screens across our Dubai airports fleet embodies the Smart Dubai strategy to bring innovation and smart living to Dubai,” Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, was quoted as saying in the report.
The smart screens will display RTA’s services and give visitors information about the Emirate.
“Moreover, this service will offer customers transparency when it comes to the cost of the journey prior to departing,” Al Ali said.
The media report cited the state news agency that the move is part of the RTA’s plans to provide innovative services for its customers in time for Expo 2020.
Meanwhile, last October, the TransAD in the capital has announced that they will start to roll out smart Wi-Fi services in the taxis in Abu Dhabi last November and to be completed by the middle of next year.
Article By: Ryan Thomas Namia
FXrJBm You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice website . To grow mature is to separate more distinctly, to connect more closely. by Hugo Von Hofmannsthal.
Hey, thanks for the post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week,
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
This is a topic that as near to my heart Cheers! Where are your contact details though?
Really good info! Also visit my web-site about Clomid pills
Magnificent website. Lots of helpful information here. I’аm sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you to your sweat!
Very informative blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I regard something really special in this web site.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
This awesome blog is obviously entertaining and also amusing. I have discovered a bunch of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
This excellent website certainly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Well I sincerely liked reading it. This article offered by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the website is also very good.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I am so grateful for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
There is definately a lot to find out about this subject. I love all the points you ave made.
This unique blog is no doubt educating as well as diverting. I have picked up a bunch of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Your style is so unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.
Very good post! We will be linking to this great post on our site. Keep up the great writing.
so when I have time I will be back to read more,
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
When some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she wishes to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
You made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Thank you for supplying these details.
I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Some genuinely prize content on this web site , saved to my bookmarks.
Some truly nice and utilitarian info on this web site, as well I conceive the style and design contains good features.
This web site truly has all of the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a wonderful activity in this subject!
There is clearly a bundle to know about this. I consider you made some good points in features also.
IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this weblog. Thank you, I will try and check back much more often. How regularly you update your internet web site?
You have remarked very interesting points! ps nice site.
This website definitely has all of the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
You created a variety of nice factors there. I did a lookup within the theme and located almost all people will agree with your web site.
whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of people are searching around for this information, you could help them greatly.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Much thanks again. Great.
I really liked your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
of money in getting high quality Search engine optimization software if you
rencontre gratuit en belge How to get your customized blogspot to appear on google search?
shared amongst the twenty fortunate winners so you are incredibly lucky to become one among
It as fantastic that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our dialogue made here.
Really enjoyed this article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Signes astrologique ascendant comment trouver son ascendant astrologique
Thanks for sharing this excellent post. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)