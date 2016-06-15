50 chess players compete for 1st Clarion School Open Chess Tournament

Dubai – At least 50 chess players have battled it out for the very first Clarion School Open Chess Tournament held at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club, Dubai.

With its view to gather all chess players of all ages from different schools and chess clubs in the UAE, chess players celebrate their interest in the said sport.

Under the senior division, Francis Erwin Dimarucut, who has a FIDE rating of 2018 and scored 5.5 points in the tournament, was hailed champion.

Christopher Cruz, who has a FIDE rating of 1820 and scored 5 points, meanwhile, got the second place.

K Nithin, Ronald Pernez and Armel Abecejo were the third, fourth and fifth placers, respectively.

The best female player under on the same category was Katrina Manrique with 4 points and has 1642 FIDE rating.

The award for the youngest player went to 13-year-old Kush Devnani. She has 1303 FIDE rating and got 2 points in the tournament.

Under the junior division, Sri Kandha Shanmugam bagged the champion trophy.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Johary, Adrian Joseph Gragas, were the second and third placers, respectively.

“We believe in the many cognitive and social benefits of playing chess, these include strategic thinking and increased problem solving skills,” Superintendent Kandace Williams of Clarion School Dubai told Kabayan Weekly.

He also added that playing chess exercises both the left and right hemispheres of the brain that spark creativity.