5-6 lender shot dead

DUBAI — An Indian national engaged in a lending business was shot dead in Legazpi City, Albay.

According to a gmanetwork.com report, the victim, identified as Harfreet Singh Sran, was about to collect payments for his 5-6 lending business when he was shot dead by a still unidentified suspect.

The report said witnesses claimed that the killer had a handkerchief wrapped around his face when he attacked Sran.

The killer then fled onboard a motorcycle.

By: Jamie Marie Elona