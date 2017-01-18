5-6 lender shot dead

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
NEWSPH News
1.1K
0
sample-ad

DUBAI — An Indian national engaged in a lending business was shot dead in Legazpi City, Albay.

According to a gmanetwork.com report, the victim, identified as Harfreet Singh Sran, was about to collect payments for his 5-6 lending business when he was shot dead by a still unidentified suspect.

The report said witnesses claimed that the killer had a handkerchief wrapped around his face when he attacked Sran.

The killer then fled onboard a motorcycle.

By: Jamie Marie Elona

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  5. pc app free download
    Reply

    I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!

  7. free download for windows 7
    Reply

    ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  12. پنجره
    Reply

    Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  24. Dulles airport car service
    Reply

    Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great article.

  32. Treinreizen
    Reply

    It as nearly impossible to find educated people on this subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.