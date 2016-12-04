45% discount at Wadi Adventure Al Ain

Al Ain has announced that it is offering all its customers 45% discount on admission charges (for both adults and kids) as part of its 45th UAE National Day celebrations. The discount will be valid on December 2 & 3, 2016.

Guests can enjoy access to the Middle East’s first and only man made whitewater rafting, kayaking, surfing and wakeboarding facility at the Wadi Adventure Al Ain from 10am to 7pm between November 30 to December 3.

Wadi Adventure Al Ain’s General Manager, Nilesh Mistry said: “This year’s National Day is a combination of the celebration of the accomplishments of the nation and a dedication to our martyrs. We at Wadi Adventure are giving all residents and citizens the opportunity to celebrate the week long holidays at our facility where they can not only enjoy swimming at the first and only man made Wave Pool but also try their hands at the most exciting world famous water based adventurous activities.”