42 construction companies, workers honored at Taqdeer Awards

DUBAI – Over 10 companies received the three-star to five-star rating at this year’s Taqdeer Awards. The award which was launched under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, honored a total of 42 construction companies and workers.
Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday, November 13, the winners were honored by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.
United Engineering Construction Limited (UNEC), BK Gulf, Sobha Engineering and Contracting LLC, Dutco Balfour Deatty, and Arabtec were awarded a five-star rating each.
Habtoor Leighton Group, Aroma International Building Contracting LLC, ESEC International Contracting, Al Futtaim Carrillion, and Al Jihan Four Horizon General Contracting LLC were awarded four-star ratings.
Meanwhile, Amana Steel Buildings Contracting Company LLC, Emirates Sands, and Al Nasr Contracting Company LLC were awarded a three-star rating each.
“The judging committee has worked diligently to achieve the desired goals of this award. Within a short time of about 10 months only, Taqdeer Award has helped companies achieve a lot and created an everlasting impact and this is just the beginning,” Hussein Nasser Lootah, Director General of Dubai Municipality and President of the Judging Committee, said.
For his part, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and Chairman of Taqdeer Award said that the construction sector in Dubai plays a very important role in the economy as it employs over 500,000 workers which is an integral component in making the Dubai’s journey to excellence a reality.
“We are now ready to launch the next phase of the award in which we expect to have participation from at least 100 companies. Our goal is to encourage companies across all sectors to set such benchmarks as Dubai, guided by its visionary leadership, is continuously working toward attaining excellence,” Suroor said.
He added that this award would enhance the relationship between the employers and employees ensuring happiness and welfare of all people making Dubai become one of the world’s best places to work and live in.
“Appreciating, recognizing, and supporting the workforce is integral to the fulfillment of Dubai ambitions; this award will serve as a constant reminder that free zones’ workforce are important partners for growth as we all strive for a better and brighter future,” Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director General, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), said.
On the sidelines, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes told Kabayan Weekly that he was impressed with what the Dubai government has done and with the Taqdeer Awards.
He shared that Filipinos have also played a vital role in the construction sector in the Emirate being engineers, surveyors, architects just to name some.
“Majority of the Filipino professionals in Dubai are in the construction sector,” the consul general said.
Cortes said that the journey of constructing structures in the Emirate has helped shape and made the city well known for its historical and tall buildings. Every single person involved in the projects from beginning to the end played a key role in making the city’s dream a reality.
He was glad that the government appreciated the hard work of the people who were involved in making beautiful structures in the city.
