4 Filipinos dead in Abu Dhabi car accident on Black Saturday

DUBAI – Four Filipinos in Al Shahama, Abu Dhabi died in the midst of Black Saturday due to car accident.

Veronica Dulay, Daniel Paulo Paraiso, Ian Elli and Marvin Mendoza have died in the middle of their Visita Iglesia on Saturday, April 15, according to a news.abs-cbn.com report.

Meanwhile, the two other passengers, Ana Paula, Paraiso’s sister, and Mary Ann, Mendoza’s sister, are now confined in a hospital.

According to sources, the motorist faced problem with his wheels in Al Shahama in the capital.

The driver, Dulay, went outside of the car together with Paraiso, Mendoza, and Elli to check the status of their car while the two other girls left inside.

The four didn’t anticipate the fast approaching car that crashed them and collided with their parked car.

Their corpses are currently at Khalifa Hospital’s morgue.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Philippine Consulate General in Dubai including other Filipino groups have already taken steps to help the family members of these victims.