38 Filipino engineers and architects choose to leverage degree, finish Master of Science in construction management

Abu Dhabi — Thirty-eight Filipino engineers and architects, 32 from Abu Dhabi and six from Dubai have finally made it to their dream by completing the requirements of their courses leading to the degree Master of Science in Construction Management (MSCM).

They will be conferred their degrees in the capital this Friday, February 3 by Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) officials.

Two months ago, these waves of aspiring master professionals went through the concluding part of their educational pursuit with a successful presentation of their theses and master project reports covering rich topics including technical, leadership, management and architecture or engineering practices.

A few reasons why engineers and architects in UAE appealed to get post graduate degrees despite the work pressures, family commitments and even community responsibilities are to alleviate their job statuses, compete globally and prepare for ASEAN integration back in Philippines.

“By taking master’s degree or post graduate programs, Filipino professionals are able to strengthen their professional status and be able to compete in the global market where demands of educational qualification are high,” said Dr. Manuel M. Muhi, Vice President for Academic Affairs of PUP told Kabayan Weekly in an interview.

“One of the factors of career success is to have a degree required for the job, experience and exposure, continuing professional education through trainings and seminars,” Dr. Muhi added.

As with the old Philippine educational system, graduates are shortfall by two years compared to countries with a 12 year basic education system.

“Those licensed engineers and architects are being downgraded because of the lacking of 2 years of bachelor’s degree – which is now equivalent to senior high school in the K-12 curriculum,” he stressed adding that downgrading of degree due to lack of years implies less salaries.

“With the inception of K-12 in Philippines’ education system last year, we are hoping that we are able to ensure we are of same level with other countries,” he explained.

The 38 graduating professionals have gone through their educational challenges for about 2 and a half years completing the 42-unit MSCM course including thesis writing, which classes were held on regular Fridays and special sessions for the integrated professional certification seminars.

“The purpose of offering the course is that we want to engage the overseas Filipino (OFs) professionals, particularly engineers and architects to a life-long learning scheme, fast tracked professional career development, increase income potential and technology transfer back home,” stressed resident PUP Open University Program coordinator Prof. Roque Senga.

He mentioned that the most common motivators for taking master’s degree are career advancement, shifting from technical to leadership and management roles and preparing for reintegration back in the Philippines.

The MSCM program is designed to cater to the busy schedules of OFs, integrating a blended type of instruction with distance education mechanisms, regular classroom interaction, use of modules and online group discussions on a weekly basis.

Since 2015, the first batch had 23 graduates and the following year has registered 24 graduates. The 2017 graduating class skyrocketed at least 50% increase of last year with 38 students to march for their diplomas.

By: Laliebeth Petancio