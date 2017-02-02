315kW solar power plant rises in Dubai

DUBAI – In line with the 2050 UAE Energy Strategy, a 315 kilowatt (kW) solar power plant of Swedish-Swiss company, ASEA (Allmanna Svenka Elektriska Aktiebolaget) Brown Boveri (ABB), has been inaugurated in Al Quoz industrial area in Dubai.

The power plant will be one of its kind and will be the largest in the region. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) inaugurated the event in front of Frank Duggan, president of Asia, Middle East and Africa, AMEA, and Member of the Group Executive Committee, Gianandrea Bruzzone, Electrification Division Manager for the Middle East and Africa at ABB, Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President Strategy and Business Development at DEWA, and Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President Business Support and HR at DEWA.

“DEWA is carrying out the objectives of UAE Energy Strategy for 2050 launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to increase the share of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050. The energy mix will include 44 percent from clean energy, 38 percent from gas, 12 percent from clean coal and 6 percent from nuclear power by 2050. We contribute to the objectives of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 7 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 percent by 2030, and 75 percent by 2050,” Al Tayer said.

The power produced from the plant will be supplying ABB offices with electricity and transfer the extra energy into the DEWA’s network. The move supports the Shams Dubai initiative which was launched by DEWA.

It allows customers to install photovoltaic panels on their rooftops to generate electricity from solar power by connecting the system to the DEWA’s grid, creating, producing and using energy.

“And as of mid-January 2017, DEWA has connected a total of 302 photovoltaic systems on building rooftops. To date, 52 consultancy and contracting companies have been registered, in addition to 311 engineers that have been certified as enrolled electrical and solar photovoltaic consultants and contractors. DEWA’s training course includes academic and practical training aspects. DEWA has officially registered 70 manufacturers of solar photovoltaic equipment, and we launched the largest solar installation project in the region, on the DP World buildings’ rooftops of Jebel Ali Free Zone, JAFZA, and Port Rashid with a capacity of 22MW. The first phase of the project will be completed in 2017,” DEWA’s chief explained.

For his part, Duggan mentioned that he and his team look forward to working together with DEWA of developing the solar industry in the Emirate. In hence, showcasing the benefits of renewable technologies and integrating into the existing electrical grid in the region.

By: Jekah Carillo