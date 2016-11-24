Over 3,000 kids run to halt child obesity in UAE

DUBAI – In an effort to highlight awareness on children with obesity in the UAE, the UAE Athletic Federation hosted the Emirates Kids Marathon on Friday, November 18, where more than 3,000 kids participated.
Kids and their parents enjoyed the event by joining different entertaining activities that were lined up during the day. But the main event was the marathon which was divided into three categories.
Under the slogan “Resolute & Vigorous. . . No for Obesity,” the first category was one kilometer and featured children aged between five and seven years. The second category, 2.5 kilometers, featured children in the eight to ten age group while the third category, kids aged 11 to 13 years old.
Emirates Kids Marathon’s Conz Baquiran said that the event definitely benefited the attendees.
“Aside from the fun-filled event, families also bonded. As we can see, nag-enjoy naman yung mga bata kasama mga parents nila. It was a family day na rin for them,” he added.
Baquiran also noted that more than 40,000 people attended, including guests, parents and guardians.
According to him, the idea is to make kids understand the significance of being fit and healthy and also fight obesity.
In a study “Increasing Obesity Rates in School Children in United Arab Emirates” that was published this year at onlinelibrary.wiley.com, it studied 15,532 students between the ages of four and 12 in 2013 and 2014 and 29,410 children aged between three and eight in 2014 to 2015 and found 40 percent to be overweight, a further 24.4 percent to be obese and 5.7 percent are extremely – or morbidly – obese.
“The rising rate of extreme obesity is also alarming, especially among boys,” the study stated.
Hi there. Merely desired to inquire a fast dilemma. I am just arranging my personal weblog along with wish to learn wherever you got ones theme? Had been it totally free? As well as has been it paid for? I cannot apparently come across something as well as this one, therefore ideally it is possible to let me realize. Many thanks. PS, my i’m sorry. The english language just isn’t my personal first dialect.
Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
One other issue is that if you are in a circumstances where you do not possess a co-signer then you may really need to try to exhaust all of your educational funding options. You could find many grants or loans and other scholarships and grants that will ensure that you get finances to help with school expenses. Thank you for the post.
Howdy! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Appreciate it!
Appreciating the commitment you put into your blog and in depth information you provide. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be helpful to read through content from other authors and practice a little something from their websites.
I am glad that I observed this site, just the right information that I was searching for!
When someone writes an post he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it. Therefore that’s why this article is perfect. Thanks!
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon! cheap michael kors Interindividual differentiation was examined in three studies. It absolutely was argued that stressing collectivist group values conveys to group members the appropriate standard of comparison is between clothier Zac the ingroup and relevant outgroups, whereas stressing people’s individuality conveys to group members that this appropriate degree of comparison keep returning that is definitely between the self and also other ingroup members. These assumptions were tested within a series of three studies.
Wow! Very good selling watches website click here.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you need to publish more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t talk about these topics. To the next! Many thanks!!
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its helped me. Great job.
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
This blog is no doubt cool and also informative. I have picked a bunch of interesting tips out of it. I’d love to return every once in a while. Cheers!
I just want to mention I am very new to weblog and really enjoyed your web blog. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You absolutely come with perfect article content. Thanks a lot for revealing your website page.
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your blog. It looks like some of the written text within your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Many thanks
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re not really a lot more smartly-liked than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably with regards to this matter, produced me individually believe it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested until it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always take care of it up!
I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
It’s remarkable to visit this web page and reading the views of all mates about this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Great work!
Although I do not agree on all your points, this is a well written post. Well written, and informative.
Greetings! I’ve been following your weblog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!
This is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
My spouse and i felt more than happy Edward could deal with his basic research through the entire precious recommendations he had out of the blog. It is now and again perplexing just to continually be making a gift of helpful hints which usually people might have been making money from. Therefore we do understand we need the writer to give thanks to for that. The main illustrations you’ve made, the simple site menu, the friendships you assist to foster it is many awesome, and it’s helping our son and the family feel that the subject matter is interesting, and that’s exceptionally essential. Many thanks for everything!
Hello.This article was extremely motivating, especially because I was searching for thoughts on this issue last Monday.
You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I think that you ought to publish more about this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t talk about such subjects. To the next! Kind regards!!
I simply want to tell you that I’m all new to blogging and site-building and definitely liked this blog. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You amazingly come with impressive well written articles. Kudos for revealing your webpage.
Thanks for all of your effort on this site. My daughter really loves conducting research and it is easy to understand why. I know all concerning the powerful way you provide good techniques via your blog and even foster contribution from website visitors on the idea plus my child is now starting to learn a lot. Have fun with the remaining portion of the year. You have been performing a pretty cool job.
I am genuinely grateful to the holder of this web site who has shared this impressive piece of writing at here.
I am constantly searching online for ideas that can assist me. Thank you!
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
I have been reading out many of your stories and i can state nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
You should participate in a contest for among the finest blogs online. I will advocate this internet site!
You could certainly see your expertise within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this website is really pleasant and the people are really sharing good thoughts.
What I did find in my research is that there is another. Just as their other acne treatment products, this Skin B5 cleanser is a scientifically formulated combination of soothing herbs and vitamins, such as Green Tea, Vitamin B5, and Aloe Vera – just to name a few of their amazing key ingredients. Unfortunately, Benza Clin may not work for people who have regional or ulcerative colitis.
certainly like your web site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I will certainly come again again.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great site.
I read this article fully on the topic of the resemblance of most up-to-date and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Hi to all, the contents present at this web site are really awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Great amazing things here. I am very satisfied to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
You made certain good points there. I did a search on the matter and found mainly folks will consent with your blog.
Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you have done a awesome job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!
I simply want to tell you that I am just all new to blogs and definitely liked you’re web-site. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog . You surely come with really good articles and reviews. Kudos for sharing your blog site.
I has been suggested this locate from end to end my personal cousin. I’m not selected whether this submit is printed with him as rejection one as well take in such exacting approximately our problem. You’re incredible! Thank a person!
BcYRPr Major thankies for the article.Thanks Again. Will read on click here
what is the best free website to start a successful blogg?
Really enjoyed this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Very neat blog post. Will read on…
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
you ave got a great weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Of course, what a splendid website and enlightening posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
Muchos Gracias for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people on this subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Very interesting points you have mentioned, thankyou for putting up.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Thank you for supplying this info.
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This post offered by you is very helpful for correct planning.
So funcy to see the article within this blog. Thank you for posting it
Thanks again for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Well I truly enjoyed reading it. This subject offered by you is very effective for correct planning.
This is one awesome article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Wow, great blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
There is visibly a bunch to identify about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and the rest of the site is also really good.
with hackers and I am looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I seriously appreciate your posts. Many thanks
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
You created some decent factors there. I looked online with all the problem and located most individuals goes moreover to utilizing your site.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on.
I really liked your blog article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of people are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
This dual-Air Jordan XI Low Bred is expected to make a
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Very amusing thoughts, well told, everything is in its place:D
Touche. Great arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
There as definately a lot to find out about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.