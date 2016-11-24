Over 3,000 kids run to halt child obesity in UAE

Ryan Thomas Namia
DUBAI – In an effort to highlight awareness on children with obesity in the UAE, the UAE Athletic Federation hosted the Emirates Kids Marathon on Friday, November 18, where more than 3,000 kids participated. 

Kids and their parents enjoyed the event by joining different entertaining activities that were lined up during the day. But the main event was the marathon which was divided into three categories.

Under the slogan “Resolute & Vigorous. . . No for Obesity,” the first category was one kilometer and featured children aged between five and seven years. The second category, 2.5 kilometers, featured children in the eight to ten age group while the third category, kids aged 11 to 13 years old.

Emirates Kids Marathon’s Conz Baquiran said that the event definitely benefited the attendees.

“Aside from the fun-filled event, families also bonded. As we can see, nag-enjoy naman yung mga bata kasama mga parents nila. It was a family day na rin for them,” he added.

Baquiran also noted that more than 40,000 people attended, including guests, parents and guardians.

According to him, the idea is to make kids understand the significance of being fit and healthy and also fight obesity.

In a study “Increasing Obesity Rates in School Children in United Arab Emirates” that was published this year at onlinelibrary.wiley.com, it studied 15,532 students between the ages of four and 12 in 2013 and 2014 and 29,410 children aged between three and eight in 2014 to 2015 and found 40 percent to be overweight, a further 24.4 percent to be obese and 5.7 percent are extremely – or morbidly – obese.

“The rising rate of extreme obesity is also alarming, especially among boys,” the study stated.

