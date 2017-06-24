30 Filipinos graduate from Bath Spa University

DUBAI – Reminding the graduates to remember their motherland, Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes shared an inspirational speech to 30 Filipino graduates from the Bath Spa University in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Philippine official urged young Filipinos to not forget serving our country especially since many of them grew up away from the Philippines. He was happy that they achieved something great this far and hoped that they would utilize their newfound skills for the greater good of not just their host country but of their own too.

Held at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa on Wednesday, June 14, the momentous event was also attended by Dr. Sheikh Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, President Ruler’s Court of Ajman, Philippine Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr. and his wife Yoko Ramos Vingno, Cathy Leng, Head of International Relations of Bath Spa University United Kingdom (UK), and Kabayan WeeklyPublisher, Atallah Habib.

Aside from their diplomas, 13 from the batch received special academic awards for their excellent performance – Dana Franchesca M. Dalangin, Chaster Dave R. Cuntapay, Lynsell Lapure, Marica C. Ramos, Ruzelle Dylan F. Cruz, Mark Leumas Carlos Eschevarri, Paul Andrew J. Navarro, Khiarra Johanna E. Reuyan, Samantha Ashley Marquez, Carl Loraine C. Cruz, Eric Adrian G. Paras, Josiah B. Alzaga, and Sharina B. Manaog.

Speaking to Kabayan Weekly, Manaog expressed gratitude for the happy occasion. She mentioned how her journey started and that she was extremely glad to have found Bath Spa University.

“I found out [about it] from Sir Nino [Decenorio] and he offered me a scholarship,” the 19-year old said.

The Filipina who has been in the UAE since she was five years old graduated from the New Filipino Private School in the country.

Receiving her diploma at the graduation ceremony, Manaog explained that she still had one more year or 10 more months to be exact to go to get her bachelor’s degree. The diploma she received signified that she was halfway to getting her dream.

She is currently studying Bachelors of Arts (BA) in Business Management and Marketing at Bath Spa University which is a three-year course.

Manaog wishes to continue studying to get a Masters in Human Resource (HR) Management, something that she plans to pursue as a specialization for her career.

“Do not take your education lightly as it can help you prepare for your future and your career. We should live a life that is selfless,” Manaog shared this message to high school Filipino students in the UAE.

Specials guests from the Filipino community also attended the event such as Engr. Maria Fe “Tata” Dayot, the president of the FilClub in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Luzviminda Corpuz, the principal of The New Filipino Private School, Elizabeth Comia, the principal of The Philippine Global School in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sharon M. Dreisbach, vice president for External Affairs of Filipino Educators and Kabayan of the Year 2017, Meliton Castillo, president of Filipino Club in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Wafa Qasimieh, Executive Cultural Consultant at Department of Islamic Affairs, Government of Dubai, and Vagelyn Tumbaga, HR Director of Dusit Thani Hotel Dubai and former Kabayan of the Year winner.