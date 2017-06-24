30 Filipinos graduate from Bath Spa University

DUBAI – Reminding the graduates to remember their motherland, Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes shared an inspirational speech to 30 Filipino graduates from the Bath Spa University in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Philippine official urged young Filipinos to not forget serving our country especially since many of them grew up away from the Philippines. He was happy that they achieved something great this far and hoped that they would utilize their newfound skills for the greater good of not just their host country but of their own too.
Held at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa on Wednesday, June 14, the momentous event was also attended by Dr. Sheikh Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, President Ruler’s Court of Ajman, Philippine Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr. and his wife Yoko Ramos Vingno, Cathy Leng, Head of International Relations of Bath Spa University United Kingdom (UK), and Kabayan WeeklyPublisher, Atallah Habib.
Aside from their diplomas, 13 from the batch received special academic awards for their excellent performance – Dana Franchesca M. Dalangin, Chaster Dave R. Cuntapay, Lynsell Lapure, Marica C. Ramos, Ruzelle Dylan F. Cruz, Mark Leumas Carlos Eschevarri, Paul Andrew J. Navarro, Khiarra Johanna E. Reuyan, Samantha Ashley Marquez, Carl Loraine C. Cruz, Eric Adrian G. Paras, Josiah B. Alzaga, and Sharina B. Manaog.
Speaking to Kabayan Weekly, Manaog expressed gratitude for the happy occasion. She mentioned how her journey started and that she was extremely glad to have found Bath Spa University.
“I found out [about it] from Sir Nino [Decenorio] and he offered me a scholarship,” the 19-year old said.
The Filipina who has been in the UAE since she was five years old graduated from the New Filipino Private School in the country.
Receiving her diploma at the graduation ceremony, Manaog explained that she still had one more year or 10 more months to be exact to go to get her bachelor’s degree. The diploma she received signified that she was halfway to getting her dream.
She is currently studying Bachelors of Arts (BA) in Business Management and Marketing at Bath Spa University which is a three-year course.
Manaog wishes to continue studying to get a Masters in Human Resource (HR) Management, something that she plans to pursue as a specialization for her career.
“Do not take your education lightly as it can help you prepare for your future and your career. We should live a life that is selfless,” Manaog shared this message to high school Filipino students in the UAE.
Specials guests from the Filipino community also attended the event such as Engr. Maria Fe “Tata” Dayot, the president of the FilClub in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Luzviminda Corpuz, the principal of The New Filipino Private School, Elizabeth Comia, the principal of The Philippine Global School in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sharon M. Dreisbach, vice president for External Affairs of Filipino Educators and Kabayan of the Year 2017, Meliton Castillo, president of Filipino Club in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Wafa Qasimieh, Executive Cultural Consultant at Department of Islamic Affairs, Government of Dubai, and Vagelyn Tumbaga, HR Director of Dusit Thani Hotel Dubai and former Kabayan of the Year winner.
1xf5I7 SANTOS JERSEY HOME ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Will read on
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Very informative blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thank you, I have just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found out till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?
Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!
Very neat article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Im thankful for the blog article. Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
That is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks so much for the blog. Will read on…
This particular blog is really entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a lot of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!
mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Thank you!
Say, you got a nice blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Awesome.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
you ave got a great blog here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
wow, awesome blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this web site would like to keep updated.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply won a logo new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you simply made a few days in the past? Any positive?
Thanks again for the blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
There most be a solution for this problem, some people think there will be now solutions, but i think there wil be one.
I think this is a real great blog post.Thanks Again.
Perfectly pent written content, Really enjoyed reading.
I really liked your post.Thanks Again. Will read on
I’аve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you put to make this type of magnificent informative site.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thanks for the article post. Really Great.
Just wanna state that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thank you for your blog.Really thank you! Want more.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most people will consent with your site.
Some genuinely choice blog posts on this site, saved to bookmarks.
written article. I all make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of