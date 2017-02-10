3 Iloilo mayors now out of narco-list

ILOILO CITY — Three Iloilo mayors who were previously tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as having drug links claimed they are now out of the President’s narco-list.

Mayors Mariano Malones of Maasin, Salagunting Betita of Carles and Alex Centena of Calinog said this following their visit to the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6) Regional Director Police Chief Supt. Jose L. Gentiles to check if their names are still in the narco-list that was forwarded to the regional offices of the PNP, a Philippines News Agency report said Monday, February 6.

The three mayors said they did not see the actual list. Gentiles only confirmed to them verbally. They were also told that Gentiles could not divulge information about other officials who were also tagged last year. The three mayors expressed their gladness as their names are now cleared. Mayor Betita assured that their “campaign against illegal drugs will continue.”

By: Sam Bautista