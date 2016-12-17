2,500 thrilled in Hello Kitty Run Dubai 2016 

DUBAI — Thousands of Hello Kitty lovers had a fun-filled weekend following the much-anticipated Hello Kitty Run Dubai 2016 held at the Zabeel Park last December 9.

Wearing light blue shirts with a large Hello Kitty print on it, people of various nationalities from all over Dubai endured the heat of the sun in an attempt to finish the 5-kilometer long run.

While 5-kilometers could sound a little intimidating for marathon newbies and kids, the Hello Kitty Run proved to be nothing but a fun and relaxing activity for families and friends, as evidenced with the number of participants — young and old — who lined up at the finish line to get their Hello Kitty medals.

Aside from the main activity, participants, especially kids, also enjoyed other attractions such as inflatable Hello Kitty bouncers.

A Hello Kitty mascot also went around to pose for pictures with children, and those who remain young at heart.

In an interview with Kabayan Weekly, participant Joy Campona, a sales executive, said that her reason for joining the run wasn’t just because of the run itself, but because of the bonding that she could have with her friends.

“Bukod kasi sa fact na healthy ang pag takbo kahit paminsan-minsan, naisip namin ng mga friends ko na sumama kasi parang ang saya na ma-accomplish ang 5-K kasama yung mga ka-close mo.

“Napakagandang bonding para sa amin, lalo na since sobrang stressful ang week na ito para sa amin,” Campona said.

She also mentioned how she loved the items that went along with the kit, which are the light blue shirt, water bottle, and string bag, not to mention the race medal that they gave at the finish line.

“Sobrang ganda nung medal!” she exclaimed.

According to an article by sports360.com, the debut of the Hello Kitty Run in Dubai was made following the success of its editions in Asia, notably Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.

“They were massive, attracting huge numbers. We held our first one in Taiwan during the 40th birthday of Hello Kitty on November 1, 2014 and that saw more than 25,000 runners.

“Thereafter, it has gone from strength to strength with the Hello Kitty Run held in Japan, Singapore and Malaysia,” Adam Griffiths, event and project manager of MMC Sportz Marketing LLC, was quoted as saying in the report.

According to organizers, the Dubai event was attended by around 2,500 participants.