24 team join Jazzville 7th anniversary league

Dubai – The 2017 Jazzville 7thAnniversary Basketball league for 5’10” Unrated Division under the leadership of Commissioner Roland Crisostomo was inaugurated last June 23 with a total of 24 teams vying for the championship title opened at Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center.

The opening match was the lopsided battle between the Al Nahda Boys and AwRostamani team. Al Nahda Boys took an easy time in defeating their opponents, 55-30, courtesy of shooting guard Jeff Arceo who tallied 21 points in the game

In the second game, power forward Paulo Hernandez led his G-Shock team to their first win after trouncing Defenders team, 83-53, after scoring 10 points with 8 rebounds enough to win the Best Player of the game award.

“This is a continuation of our 7th year celebration and our aim is to provide competitive league category for 5’10” division players that will run until the end of September 2017,” said Commissioner Crisostomo in his opening remarks.