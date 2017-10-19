23 ‘runaways’ go home today – PH Embassy

DUBAI – Twenty-three Filipina ‘runaways’ and and with ‘overstaying’ cases will be going back to the Philippines today, October 19, after their cases have been solved.

These repatriated Filipinos were housed at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

“Dalawampu’t tatlong mga kababayan nating runaways at may overstaying na kaso ang makakauwi ngayon at makakapagsimulang muli kasama ng kanilang pamilya sa Pilinas,” Anne Guerra, vice consul at the Philippine Embassy, announced on her Facebook page.

Guerra also reminded those in the Philippines who are planning to work in the country to choose legit agency and do the right process.

“Paalala lamang po sa ating mga kababayan na nagbabalak magtrabaho sa UAE na dumaan sa tamang proseso nang kayo ay magbigay ng kaukulang proteksyon ng gobyerno,” she said.

Photo source: Anne Guerra’s Facebook page