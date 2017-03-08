22-year-old woman rescued after held captive for over two months

DUBAI – A 22-year-old woman was rescued on Sunday, March 5, after being held captive for over two months in Australia. The woman received scratches and bruises on her neck and face, the authorities said.

The British woman was rescued from her ordeal after the car she was driving was pulled over in a routine traffic stop in rural Mitchell, 350 miles west of Brisbane, the police said in a ccn.com report.

After searching the vehicle, police officers found a man hiding in the back of the vehicle. The Australian man was charged with multiple counts of rape and assault including two counts of deprivation of liberty and four counts of strangulation.

“They are very serious offenses and would have been quite traumatic for the young female involved,” Detective Inspector Paul Hart was quoted as saying in the report.

The assaults, according to the police, took place in different locations at Queensland. It was learned that the two met in Cairns earlier this year and were previously in a relationship.

Throughout the time she was held captive, no one reported her missing and she also had very limited opportunity to escape her captor.

“What she experienced is no doubt horrific and terrifying, and we commend her for taking the opportunity to speak to our police out in Mitchell,” the detective said.

In the report, it stated that her British passport had been tampered with and will stay in the country until her documents have been replaced.

An investigation is still ongoing as of press time.